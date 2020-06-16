(The Center Square) – A bill that would give North Carolina educators a long-awaited pay raise is working its way to through the North Carolina House.
Members of the House Committee on Appropriations approved Senate Bill 818 on Tuesday. It would give teachers, other instructional personnel and school administration scheduled step increases and $350 bonuses to every teacher.
Pay raises were stalled for the 2020-2021 fiscal year because Gov. Roy Cooper and the General Assembly could not come to a consensus on the biennial spending plan.
Rep. Craig Horn, R-Union, told committee members Tuesday that SB 818 gives teachers what lawmakers "can" amid a projected $5 billion shortfall because of COVID-19.
"It's my opinion that not having an inactive budget has been devastating to education in this state," said Horn, who is the vice chairman of the committee. "Not only has it caused havoc among all levels of education, it's left our hard-working teachers without pay raises. We need to fix that to the best of our ability.”
The Senate approved the measure, 33-16, on Monday. It now heads to the Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House.
Bonuses usually are awarded to teachers based on student performance, but because of the pandemic, lawmakers said there is not enough data to examine which teachers deserve them.
Cooper ordered all schools closed to limit the spread of COVID-19 on March 14. Classes were held remotely for the rest of the school year, which ended Thursday.
The teacher raises have been a source of contention between state Democrats and Republicans after Cooper vetoed the budget in June 2019. The governor said the spending bill did not earmark enough money for teachers.
Cooper's budget proposal called for about a nearly 9 percent pay raise for state educators before the Republican-authored budget passed through the General Assembly with a 3.8 percent raise.
In November, Cooper also vetoed Senate Bill 354, which would have given teachers a 3.9 percent pay raise and up to 4.4 percent in bonuses if Senate Democrats agreed to override the governor's veto of the budget.
Senate Republicans also tried to conjure up the three-fifths vote required to override the veto of SB 354 but failed with a final vote of 28-21.
Horn said Tuesday budget writers would continue to look for ways to increase teacher pay.
"We will continue to advocate for greater flexibility in the use of federal funds, and we will closely monitor our fiscal position in order to make further adjustments and additions, as we can," he said.