(The Center Square) – A bill that allows state residents to legally carry guns at places of worship that share property with private K-12 schools is on its way to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
The Senate voted, 30-19, on Tuesday to give Senate Bill 43 final approval without debate. Once Cooper receives the bill, he will have 10 days to sign or veto it before it automatically becomes law. If it becomes law, it will expand gun rights in places of worship.
It is legal for licensed handgun owners to carry guns in places of worship but not on school property. Under SB 43, concealed carry permit holders and people exempt from permits would be able to protect themselves during worship but not during school activities or other activities involving minors. It would not apply to properties that ban guns.
More than 530 churches have schools in North Carolina, one of the bill's backers, Rep. Jeffrey McNeely, R-Iredell, said.
Republicans said the change in law would give worshippers the ability to protect themselves from deadly attacks. Democrats argued that churches could hire security or call on law enforcement for more protection instead of risking additional tragedy from misfires.
SB 43 also would allow concealed handgun permit holders who are employed by a law enforcement agency but are not sworn officers to carry a handgun into a law enforcement agency. They would have to get written approval from the head of the law enforcement agency in charge of the facility.
The House approved the measure, 70-38, on Thursday.