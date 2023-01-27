(The Center Square) – North Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation to review the state’s economic development tier system to address disparities among different communities in the same county.
State Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, filed House Bill 13 this week. It would, if enacted, direct the Joint Legislative Economic Development and Global Engagement Oversight Committee to study the state’s economic development tier ranking system of counties and evaluate several factors.
“I think the method we use to choose which tiers counties fall under needs to be revisited,” Moss told The Center Square.
In many counties, Moss said, “you might have one section that’s Tier 3, but one section that’s Tier 1.” He wants to find a better way to differentiate between the two.
Since 2007, the North Carolina Department of Commerce has ranked the state’s 100 counties every year based on economic well-being and assigned each a tier designation, also known as a county distress ranking. The tier system is used by various state programs to encourage economic activity in less prosperous areas of the state.
The 40 most distressed counties are designated as Tier 1, the next 40 as Tier 2, and the 20 least distressed as Tier 3. The county tiers are calculated using four factors: average unemployment rate, median household income, percentage growth in population, and adjusted property tax base per capita.
Until 2018, the state also used “adjustment factors” that took into account small population sizes and poverty rates, but those factors were eliminated in the 2018 Appropriations Act.
HB13 would task the joint committee with assessing “whether the General Assembly should eliminate the use of the economic development tier system for all noneconomic development programs and direct State agencies to develop other criteria.”
The committee would also consider whether to direct the Department of Commerce to do the same for economic development programs.
The committee would evaluate “efforts in other states and at the federal level to identify economic well-being based on geographic boundaries other than county, and identify which incentive programs use a geographic factor other than tier level in their decision-making process,” HB13 reads.
If approved, the committee would report its findings and any recommended legislation in the 2024 Regular Session.
Moss said he introduced the bill because “there are a lot of different areas in the state that should not be categorized in their tier,” citing Moore County’s Tier 3 status tied to the affluent Pinehurst community.
“I think there’s several other representatives … that are having exceptions, as well,” he said. “I think you’ll see a lot more representatives come forward” to support HB13.
The bill, which currently has at least 18 co-sponsors, was referred to the House Commerce Committee on Thursday.