(The Center Square) – North Carolina school employees who sexually abuse students and the administrators who fail to report them could face harsher penalties under legislation filed Thursday.
House Bill 142, known as the Protect Our Students Act, would increase penalties for school employees who have sex with students who are within four years of their age, more than doubling the potential prison sentence from a maximum of one year to two years, seven months.
The proposed change would align the potential penalties for school employees who engage in sex acts with students regardless of age, removing a distinction between those close to the student’s age and those more than four years older.
HB142 would also increase the penalty for indecent liberties, defined as “willfully taking or attempting to take any immoral, improper, or indecent liberties with a student for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire” or “any lewd or lascivious act upon or with the body or any part or member of the body of a student.”
Indecent liberties would carry the same potential prison sentence as sex with a student under HB142.
The bill comes amid a near daily barrage of educators charged with sex crimes against students in North Carolina and beyond.
This week, 28-year-old former Union County Public Schools teaching assistant Jalen Dewayne Witherspoon was charged with multiple felonies for sex crimes involving a minor. Other cases in recent weeks involve former school resource officer Michael Medlin and his wife Ami, a former teacher, in Johnston County; North Edgecombe High School teacher Justin Tyson; former Guilford County Schools substitute teacher Richard Gene Martin; and former Lakewood High School substitute teacher Tiffany Rose Williams, among others.
Research has shown that in many cases, accused school employees – particularly teachers – negotiate separation agreements with administrators that allow them to resign. They can then gain employment at a new school, often leading to repeat behavior.
HB142 attempts to address that reality by creating a Class I felony for administrators who do not report misconduct to the state, punishable by up to one year in prison.
“Any superintendent, assistant superintendent, associate superintendent, personnel administrator, or principal who knows or has reason to believe that an employee licensed under … this Chapter has engaged in misconduct resulting in dismissal, disciplinary action, or resignation shall report the misconduct to the State Board of Education within five days of dismissal, determination of disciplinary action, or acceptance of resignation,” the bill reads.
Misconduct is defined in HB142 as any that would justify automatic license revocation, or that results in physical injury, except by accident or in self-defense.
HB142 would further require the state to develop and produce age appropriate videos for students in grades 6-12 that includes information about sexual abuse and how to report it. Already, schools are required to distribute a document to students with that information.
“The videos shall be distributed to all public school units and may be provided to nonpublic schools at the request of the nonpublic school,” HB142 reads.
The bill is slated to be introduced in the House on Monday.