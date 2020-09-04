(The Center Square) – A North Carolina bill that sets aside $18 million for the recruitment of a national sports organization dubbed a "sports championship employer" is on Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.
The General Assembly this week approved House Bill 807. The legislation would allow the organization to apply for a Site Infrastructure Development grant, which usually is earmarked for manufacturing companies.
Rep. James Boles Jr., R-Moore, who presented the bill in the House on Thursday, said officials are under a confidential agreement with the organization, but details will be revealed next week.
The Moore County Commission will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an economic incentive agreement between the county and an organization that plans to open facilities in the county, according to its website.
The agreement includes a $25 million capital investment and 50 jobs in the county for 10 years in exchange for a grant to offset the costs for locating to the area.
"Moore County will recover the cost from new tax revenues, and the public will benefit from the additional property, business and sales tax revenues, stimulation of the overall economy, and expanded employment opportunities in the county," the county said.
Before the organization receives the incentives, the Site Infrastructure Development grant's eligibility requirements must be changed.
Current law limits the fund to manufacturing businesses that plan to invest at least $100 million of private funds and employ 100 new people.
If HB 807 becomes law, "sports championship employers" could qualify for the grants as long as they invest at least $5 million, hire 35 people and maintain at least 50 jobs for 10 years.
The organization also must build two buildings that make up no less than 30,000 square feet combined, are "consistent with the surrounding campus" and house "an equipment testing center for research for advancements pertaining to the business," as well as a museum and visitors center.
Rep. Larry Pittman, R-Cabarrus, voted against the measure. Pittman said he could not support giving taxpayer money to a private entity "when the money ought to be going to things that are responsibilities of the state government."
The Senate approved the bill, 49-0, on Wednesday, and the House voted 102-12 in favor of it Thursday.
The measure calls for the "national sports nonprofit, event organizer, and governing body" to hold a major men's professional championship event every five to seven years, at least one major women's championship event every 10 years and 13 other events.
According to the bill, the events must garner at least a $500 million economic benefit for the state over the 10 years.
The organization must also reserve a 40-person hospitality pavilion for the Department of Commerce or a nonprofit organization that contracts with the state agency at each event.
"This provision constitutes a gift accepted on behalf of the state for use by the state or for the benefit of the state," the bill states.