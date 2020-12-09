(The Center Square) – Higher taxes, trade restrictions and clean energy will be some of the policy positions taken by presumptive President-elect Joe Biden that will affect North Carolinians.
In Biden's campaign proposal, he said he would "reward work" instead of wealth. According to a Tax Foundation analysis of Biden's tax plan, his policies would raise corporate income tax and personal income taxes on people who earn more than $400,000.
Biden's proposals would impose a top combined state and federal marginal effective tax rate of 57.8% in North Carolina, the Tax Foundation estimated.
Brian Balfour, executive vice president of conservative policy organization Civitas Institute, said Biden's tax plans could hurt small businesses in North Carolina.
"What is critical to note is that a substantial share of small businesses also pay taxes via the personal income tax code, so such tax rates would crush many small businesses," Balfour said. "The high rates would create a great disincentive against small businesses expanding and creating jobs while incentivizing the movement of income to shelter it from such exorbitant tax rates."
Biden's tax plan also calls for a temporary increase of the child tax and dependent credits, equalizing the tax benefits of retirement plans and offering child care, caretaker and first home-buyer tax credits.
Biden also plans to launch a "Made in America" initiative that, among other things, would "bring back critical supply chains to America."
Balfour said Biden's "Made in America" goal suggests his administration would be eyeing more restrictions on imports, such as tariffs, that could harm manufacturing companies' bottom line.
North Carolina has the seventh-largest manufacturing economy in the nation, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce (NCDC). For every $1 spent in manufacturing in 2019, $1.82 was generated for North Carolina's economy, studies show. In 2019, North Carolina exported $32.8 billion manufactured goods, according to the NCDC.
Balfour said tariffs and other restrictions on inputs that American manufacturers rely on could be costly for the companies.
"Restricting trade in this manner serves to protect inefficient domestic companies from foreign competition – such restrictions ensure that American consumers have less choice and pay more for consumer goods," Balfour said.
Biden said he plans to propose economic recovery legislation to Congress to build union power to raise wages and secure stronger benefits for workers. North Carolina's right-to-work law prohibits employers from mandating union membership, but there has been rapid momentum behind unions in the state, according to the John Locke Foundation.
Balfour said Biden's clean energy campaign could raise electric rates and harm workers in the oil, coal and fracking industries. North Carolina saw a 3.5% increase in clean energy jobs in 2018. The industry accounts for more than half of North Carolina's entire energy sector workforce, or about 212,172 jobs, according to nonpartisan business group E2. Construction and manufacturing jobs account for most of the employment in the sector.
In October, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland formed an offshore wind energy partnership, which officials said could bring about 86,000 jobs and $75 billion in economic benefits to the three states.