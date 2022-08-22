(The Center Square) — Democrat Cheri Beasley raised almost double the amount of campaign contributions than Republican opponent Ted Budd in the race for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, according to Federal Election Commission reports.
A poll released by the Trafalgar Group in July showed Budd with 48% of 1,068 likely voters, Beasley with 45% and 3% undecided. The poll had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.
Beasley and Budd are running to replace Republican Richard Burr, who decided not to run and was first elected to the Senate in 2005. The general election is Nov. 8.
Beasley raised more than $16 million through June 30 and spent approximately $11 million. She has $4.8 million in cash on hand. Beasley received 81% of votes cast in the Democratic primary in May for the Senate seat as she finished ahead of 10 challengers.
Beasley was a judge on the North Carolina Supreme Court until leaving the office at the end of 2020. She was the first Black woman to be elected to any statewide office without first being appointed by the governor when she won a race for the North Carolina Court of Appeals in 2008.
Budd raised $6.5 million and spent $5.8 million through June 30, according to the FEC reports. He received 58.8% of the votes cast in the Republican primary in May for the Senate office and defeated 13 challengers. He has $1.7 million in cash on hand.
Budd is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, elected to his first term in 2016. He represents North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District, covering the northern and central areas of the state.
The race will be closely watched as Burr’s seat is one of 35 seats up for election in the 100-member Senate. Republicans currently hold 22 of the seats up for election in November.