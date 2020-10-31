(The Center Square) – North Carolina residents spend an average of 24.5 minutes commuting to work, the 28th-longest commute among the states Coverage.com studied in an analysis using pre-coronavirus data.

About 6.1% of commuters in the state have one-way travel times exceeding one hour, according to the analysis. The city in North Carolina with the shortest average commute time was Boone, according to the website, which aims to educate consumers by offering impartial insurance information.

Coverage.com relied on 2018 data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to rank states and the District of Columbia. The key commute data for Wyoming was not available.

Initial studies show that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Americans’ commuting habits, with public transit use decreasing, bikes and e-bikes gaining popularity and overall travel time decreasing as more people work from home, the researchers found. 

Increased commuting times can be associated with more stress as well as an acceleration of climate change, according to Coverage.com.

Average One-Way Commute Times by State

Rank (Longest to Shortest)StateAverage 1-way Commute Time to Work (Minutes)Workers With Commutes Over 1 HourCity With Shortest Average Commute
1New York33.317.9%St. Bonaventure
2Maryland32.915.6%Andrews
3New Jersey31.715.8%Fort Dix
4Washington, D.C.30.38.8%--
5Massachusetts29.712.8%Nantucket
6California29.312.2%Fort Irwin
7Illinois29.011.8%Macomb
8Georgia28.410.8%Cusseta
9Virginia28.410.4%Blacksburg
10Washington 27.69.9%North Fort Lewis
11Hawaii27.410.1%Mahinahina
12Florida27.48.1%Key West
13New Hampshire27.310.0%Lincoln
14Pennsylvania26.99.2%Lincoln University
15Texas26.48.3%Laughlin
16Connecticut26.39.1%Storrs
17West Virginia25.89.1%Buckhannon
18Delaware25.88.0%Newark, Wilmington
19Louisiana25.58.0%Fort Polk South
20Colorado25.57.1%Springfield
21Arizona25.36.6%Parker
22Tennessee25.06.4%Gatlinburg
23Rhode Island24.86.9%Providence
24Alabama24.76.2%Livingston
25Mississippi24.66.8%Columbus
26South Carolina24.66.0%Beaufort
27Michigan24.56.3%Marquette
28North Carolina24.56.1%Boone
29Nevada24.35.2%Ely
30Maine24.06.4%Presque Isle
31Oregon23.76.4%Baker
32Indiana23.65.8%Upland
33Missouri23.65.2%Fort Leonard Wood
34Minnesota23.55.5%International Falls
35Ohio23.55.0%Wright-Patterson
36Kentucky23.35.7%Fort Campbell
37Vermont22.95.6%North Bennington
38New Mexico22.15.4%Cannon
39Wisconsin22.04.7%Ashland
40Arkansas21.75.1%Magnolia
41Utah21.74.7%Kanab
42Oklahoma21.74.6%Alva
43Idaho20.74.6%Mountain Home
44Kansas19.33.3%Beloit
45Iowa19.13.4%Algona
46Alaska18.84.8%Akutan
47Nebraska18.63.0%Ainsworth
48Montana18.04.0%West Yellowstone
49North Dakota17.14.3%Grand Forks
50South Dakota17.03.0%Platte

Source: Coverage.com

