(The Center Square) — The legislative liaison for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission failed to record hundreds of hours of leave time in the state’s payroll system over five years, according to a state auditor’s report.
State Auditor Beth Wood issued the findings in response to allegations received through her agency’s hotline regarding Wildlife Resources Commission legislative liaison Ashton Godwin, who was hired by the commission in February 2015.
"From February 2015 through December 2020, the liaison for the commission did not record any leave taken (vacation or sick leave) in the state payroll system.
"Specifically, he did not record at least 91 days of leave taken, at eight hours per day, totaling 728 hours," according to the report issued on Wednesday.
North Carolina’s State Human Resources Manual allows employees to accumulate vacation leave and anything over 240 hours is converted to sick leave. Those who leave state employment are entitled to a lump sum payment of unused vacation leave, up to 240 hours.
State employees also receive eight hours of sick leave per month, which can accumulate indefinitely. Employees can apply unused sick leave toward retirement when they’re within five years of eligible retirement.
"Because the liaison did not record any leave taken from February 2015 through December 2020, his accumulated leave balances were incorrect for this time period," according to the report. "As a result, although he did not separate from state employment, he could have been entitled to a lump sum payment of up to 240 hours of unused leave, or $9,768, had he separated from state employment during this period."
The situation also meant Godwin accumulated more months of service toward retirement than he actually earned.
In January 2021, once the investigation was underway, Godwin reported 38 leave days to the commission’s human resources office, but still has not properly accounted for the remaining 53 days, according to the report.
Godwin told investigators he was unaware of his obligation to record leave time, which is explained during the commission’s new employee orientation.
Godwin said he did not attend the orientation because he "had to work … at the General Assembly," auditors wrote.
"I was never there (at orientation) to get familiar with that process," Godwin said, according to the report.
Part of the issue stemmed from former executive director Gordon Myers’ failure to enforce the leave policy, which changed when the current executive director, Cameron Ingram, took over in January 2021.
Ingram wrote in a letter in response to the audit that Godwin’s position working with lawmakers in the General Assembly and stakeholders across North Carolina did not require him to justify his time worked, only to record leave time. That reality complicated efforts to determine leave days versus work days.
Ingram argued that of the 53 days unaccounted for, department officials determined Godwin was required to enter leave time for 31 of the days, which he did.
State auditors described Ingram’s response as "not correct" and "misleading," arguing Godwin confirmed he did not work 35 of the 53 days, could not determine whether he worked for seven of the days, and failed to provide proof he worked for the remaining 11 days.
Auditors recommended Godwin record the unaccounted for leave days and called on Ingram to ensure all employees properly record leave.
Auditors also recommended Ingram personally approve leave for all employees, and suggested the commission should consider disciplinary action against Godwin.
Ingram confirmed he has considered disciplinary action against Mr. Godwin but did not reveal the result.