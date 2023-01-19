(The Center Square) – A recent state agency audit yielded lots of redactions for more than 4,000 investigations into the North Carolina Medical Board.
At least one observer says that leaves a lot of questions, and the need for change. Especially when 10 of the 13 members are medical professionals.
“If you’re leaving the regulatory process to people who are among the regulated … without some oversight from someone outside the profession, that just raises some red flags,” said Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst for the John Locke Foundation. The public “wants to be sure the people making these decisions are protecting the public and protecting the public health.”
The audit of the limited information the medical board did provide suggests it’s not.
State Auditor Beth Wood issued the results of a performance review of the state medical board last week that aimed to determine whether investigations of medical providers complied with state law, board policies, and regulatory best practices over the last two years.
Auditors intended to answer six specific questions about how the board investigates complaints against providers, and requested materials on 4,432 board investigations between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2021.
But the board “denied auditors access to its investigative database, ThoughtSpan, citing state law, which states that all information related to Board investigations is to remain confidential and not subject to release except in limited circumstances,” auditors wrote. “Instead, the Board provided heavily redacted documents in response to auditor requests.”
The situation highlights an issue that’s not unique to the medical board, though it should provoke a broader discussion on transparency for boards comprised of members from the industries they regulate, Kokai said.
The 13 members include eight licensed physicians, one physician’s assistant, and one nurse practitioner. Eleven members are appointed by the governor and the rest are chosen by the Legislature to serve up to two three-year terms.
The medical board, created by the General Assembly more than 100 years ago, is not a state department like the Department of Transportation. Its investigations can result in both private and public actions against a licensee.
While the board denied access to information on the private actions, 218 investigations that resulted in public action showed the board did not complete investigations within a six-month time frame required by law, and did not monitor and enforce all disciplinary actions, auditors wrote.
Examples cited include physicians who were allowed to continue practicing for months after criminal charges, including a surgeon charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure; a physician indicted for sexually assaulting a patient; and a physician convicted of assaulting a woman who had a previous reprimand from the board for similar behavior.
“It’s very different when you’re dealing with health … than an office manager who takes money from the till,” Kokai said. “We’re talking about medical issues that can have life-and-death consequences. Let’s hope Wood’s concerns prompt changes in the way this board and others conduct their business in the future.”
Questions auditors said remain unanswered:
• Did the board review all complaints it received against physicians, physician assistants, and other medical providers to determine if they warranted further investigation?
• Did the board investigate all complaints in compliance with its policies, state law, and Federation of State Medical Boards best practices?
• Was the board’s discipline equitable(no preferential treatment), consistent with other states (not more lenient), and addressed publicly (not handled privately with no public record)?
• Did the board report all of its public actions on the board website and do so in a timely manner?”
Medical Board CEO David Henderson responded to the audit in a November letter to Wood that said “portions of the report … may lead to misunderstandings that compromise the public’s trust in NCMB.”
He said state and federal laws prohibit the board from granting auditors access to “private health information,” and disputed the timeline for investigations, which number about 3,000 per year.
The audit concludes with a recommendations the medical board grant state auditors access to the private records, and a call on the General Assembly to clarify language in the law to allow them to do so.
Until that happens, there’s no other means to hold the medical board accountable for protecting the public from dangerous medical providers, other than potential lawsuits or administrative hearings.
“The legislature certainly should be able to step in and do something about it,” Kokai said, adding that any legislation would allow the public and others to weigh in. “It would also be the most transparent process.”