(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Department of Commerce, Division of Employment Security paid out an estimated $366 million in unemployment overpayments between 2016 and 2021, according to a state audit.
State Auditor Beth Wood issued a report last week on improper unemployment benefit payments that highlighted an average improper unemployment payment rate of 18% between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2021, exceeding a federal 10% requirement from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The audit examined only improper unemployment payments through the state program and did not include overpayments related to federal pandemic unemployment.
U.S. Department of Labor data shows North Carolina handled $2.1 billion in state unemployment claims in the five years ending in 2021, resulting in total estimated overpayments of $366 million, and estimated underpayments of $17 million. Taken together, the total estimate for improper payments was more than $383 million, which equates to an improper payment rate of 17.6%.
"The Department of Commerce, Division of Employment Security reported improper unemployment insurance (UI) payment rate averaged 18% during the period of April 1, 2016, through March 31, 2021, exceeding the 10% improper payment rate allowed by the United States Department of Labor (U.S. DOL)," according to the report. "As a result, DES paid approximately $166 million in improper payments over and above the federal improper payment limit.
"Consequently, these public funds were not used for the intended purpose of providing financial assistance to unemployed North Carolinians in times of need," the report read.
Data showed North Carolina exceeded the federal improper payment limit in all of the last five years, and exceeded the national average for improper payments in four out of the last five years.
The situation requires the state to report the excessive improper payments to federal officials, which designated North Carolina's unemployment program as "High-Rate/High Impact." The status means North Carolina "receives additional targeted assistance and strategies to implement from the UI Integrity Center in an effort to reduce improper payments," auditors wrote.
The driving cause behind the overpayments is the state's failure to implement certain U.S. Labor Department recommendations, according to the audit.
Data shows 94% of North Carolina's overpayment issues stem from three primary causes: Work search requirements, benefit year earnings, and separation information issues.
Auditors attributed about $91 million in overpayments to the state's failure to require work search reporting in the weekly certification process, while another $141 million was attributed to inaccurate reported earnings, made possible by the state's failure to "cross match" claimant data with directories of new hires.
About $112 million in improper payments stemmed from separation information issues, or claimants who voluntarily quit or were fired for cause. Auditors wrote the state's lack of a standardized process for making separation determinations was a root cause of those payments.
Auditors recommended DES incorporate work search reporting in weekly certifications, implement cross matching, require use of a wage calculator for claim certifications, standardize the process for separation determinations and implement other U.S. DOL recommendations and best practices to reduce overpayments to 10% or less.
Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders responded to the audit's findings in a letter to Wood last month that explains how "many of the strategies recommended in the audit have already been implemented or are in the process of being implemented."
The department is using a federal Equity Grant to establish an online work search repository by 2024. Officials also implemented a wage calculator and cross match process in June 2021, Sanders wrote.
In addition, DES added multiple internal controls to review separation determinations as the agency works toward standardizing training for staff, according to the letter.