(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Employment Security was slow to roll out $438 million in unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the state auditor.
A report issued Monday by State Auditor Beth Wood found the Department of Employment Security (DES) “did not issue first unemployment benefit payments timely during the period of January 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021.
“As a result, $438 million of financial assistance was not received by unemployed North Carolinians during a time of tremendous need,” according to the 52-page report.
The slow rollout was because of a slow claims system, failure to monitor payment timeliness and DES not “prepared for economic downturns that will inevitably occur,” the report read.
Federal regulations require states to ensure that at least 87% of first benefit payments are issued to regular unemployment insurance claimants within 14 days in states with a waiting week, and within 21 days in states with no waiting week.
North Carolina typically requires a waiting week, but the requirement was waived during the pandemic. The federal requirement for first payments, however, was not waived, and data from the audit shows DES missed its deadline for timeliness for six of the eight unemployment benefit programs it administered.
“Auditors tested 3.67 million of 3.69 million first payments from eight unemployment benefit programs DES administered and found that DES only issued 2.20 million of these payments within the federal timeliness standard,” according to the report. “In fact, DES only met the 87% federal first payment timeliness standard for two of eight individual unemployment benefit programs DES administered.”
A chart in the report showed the state issued first payments on time to 99% of the 165,302 residents eligible for Extended Benefits, and DES met the deadline for 90% of 346,412 who filed claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
DES met the timeliness standard for 85% of the 122 eligible for Trade Readjustment Allowance, 74% of the 781,503 who received State (Unemployment Insurance) Benefits and 71% of the 1.3 million eligible for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.
Only 30% of the 362,335 who received the Increased Benefit Amount were paid within the federal timeline, and only 17% of the 255,847 who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and 11% of the 439,806 eligible for Lost Wages Assistance received payments on time, according to the report.
The overall rate was 60% of benefits paid within 21 days.
The report found the issues causing delays – primarily how the system processes claims and rectifies eligibility issues – existed before the pandemic, and it documented at least a decade of the department lagging behind national averages for timely payments.
The report noted DES spent more than $261 million on contractors to help with claims, but “DES did not monitor contractor performance or enforce contract requirements.”
The other major issue centered on DES’ failure to plan for a significant economic downturn, despite a 2017 report analyzing the impact of the Great Recession that called on the department to “develop strategies for alleviating unemployment during the next recession.”
Without a plan, DES officials wasted time upgrading the unemployment system, hiring and training new staff, and searching for contractors as the pandemic drove up claims.
Auditors suggested DES management should create policies and procedures to monitor claims processing to ensure compliance with federal law, and to craft a comprehensive plan to better address major economic downturns.
Auditors also recommended DES improve contractor oversight and called on the General Assembly to require agencies to implement risk management.
Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders issued a response that agreed with the report’s findings and laid out ways DES is working to improve. Sanders blamed the slow payments on “a number of external factors,” including “an exponential increase in unemployment claims,” guidance needed from the U.S. Department of Labor and delays in receiving information to process claims.
Sanders vowed to review the claims process to make it better, improve the DES process for contractors and devise a “post-pandemic strategic plan” that implements the auditors’ suggestions.