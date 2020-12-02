(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief was given to North Carolina schools for nutrition, summer learning and other programs with limited spending safeguards, according to a state audit released Wednesday.
The audit from the office of the state auditor shows the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) distributed $68 million in direct Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds without measuring the programs' outcomes. It also found the NCDPI failed to establish a way to monitor spending, leaving around $76 million at risk for potential misuse.
The state auditor's office on Wednesday called on the NCDPI to implement processes to fix the spending issues.
The audit is the first of four by the North Carolina Office of State Auditor of the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) spending.
"We're tracking the monies, monitoring the monies, but more importantly, making sure that these monies accomplished exactly what they were meant to be spent for," State Auditor Beth Wood said.
North Carolina received more than $4 billion for the state fund when Congress passed the CARES Act in March. The audit reviewed the NCDPI's CRF spending practices from March 1 through Aug. 31.
According to the audit, the NCDPI received $316 million from the CRF. About $70 million was earmarked for a summer program to help students who struggled academically because of the pandemic. Another $75 million was allocated for school nutrition services, and $35 million was for computers or electronic devices for students and school personnel.
The state agency has until Dec. 30 to spend the federal money.
The audit shows the NCDPI disbursed $31 million to public schools for the summer learning program through Aug. 31 without identifying the number of eligible students. As a result, the NCDPI did not keep track of eligible students who received the academic help or track the participants' progress.
State law requires the agency to maintain "internal control," or a process "designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the achievement of objectives related to the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, reliability of financial reporting, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations."
Wood said NCDPI management initially said they did not gather the information because the state legislation behind the funding did not require it. In his response to the audit, NCDPI Superintendent Mark Johnson blamed some of the discrepancies on "fluid and evolving authoritative resources."
Johnson said the North Carolina State Board of Education eliminated the student evaluation tool the department could have used to measure the student outcomes from the program.
"Any effort to measure the impact now cannot be made based on quantifiable, verifiable information," Johnson said.
The NCDPI employee who spoke to the auditor's office initially was not authorized to speak on the department's behalf and was misinformed, he said.
The NCDPI also distributed $37 million to schools to continue providing student lunches and breakfasts during the pandemic. The NCDPI failed to track whether all the children who needed the meals received them or to check for overallocations at schools, the audit stated. About 900,000 students were eligible for the meals.
The NCDPI said there was no timely method available to measure the results of the program. The department plans to conduct an audit at the end of December. Wood called the plan "insufficient."
The audit also found the NCDPI did not evaluate the risks or monitor spending on the programs required by federal law. Wood reported NCDPI said it had to postpone oversight of the funds because of a manager vacancy in its Monitoring and Compliance Division. Johnson argued the NCDPI included the CRF in its October fiscal monitoring plan.