(The Center Square) – North Carolina's plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available includes prioritizing residents based on risk to receive the first set of available doses.
"Health care workers, people at long-term care centers and those at risk for severe illness will come first," Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday during a news briefing.
Health care providers are being enrolled in the state's distribution program based on their ability to reach the priority population for receiving the vaccine first, Cooper said.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said the North Carolina Institute of Medicine convened an independent COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee to determine who should get the vaccine first.
Guidance from the committee and the National Academy of Medicine on equitable distribution of vaccines helped form North Carolina's plan, Cohen said. The initial delivery of the vaccine will focus on hospital workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, to be followed by distribution to more hospitals and county health departments to vaccinate additional high-risk health care workers.
Cooper said the vaccine will be free for North Carolinians regardless of a resident's health insurance situation. Any fees associated with the administering of the vaccine will be paid for by insurance or the government, Cohen said.
North Carolina anticipates first receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which requires cold storage. The state has identified health care providers across the state with the ability to store the vaccine in cold storage.
A record-high 2,033 people currently are hospitalized with COVID-19 complications in North Carolina.