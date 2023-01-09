(The Center Square) – More than 180,000 voter registrations have been cleared from the rolls by county election boards as part of biennial list maintenance, with unaffiliated and Democrat registrations declining the most.
Over the last week, county election boards removed 188,396 voter registrations, including 79,939 that were unaffiliated, 64,401 Democrats, 42,125 Republicans, and 1,959 Libertarians; 28 Green Party registrations were added.
The changes through Jan. 7 are part of a process conducted during January of every odd year to remove inactive voter registrations, which typically results in hundreds of thousands removed over several weeks.
During the process in 2021, the total net change included 124,684 fewer Democrats and 64,178 fewer Republicans, following a trend that has favored Republicans and unaffiliated voters for more than a decade. Republicans took the majorities in both chambers of the Legislature in 2010 for the first time in 140 years, since Reconstruction, and haven't given them up since.
Last week’s purge left 7,269,276 registered voters in North Carolina, with unaffiliated voters the most numerous at 2,582,974, followed by Democrats at 2,441,203, and Republicans at 2,195,613. Registered Libertarians now number 48,833, while 653 voters identify with the Green Party.
Over the course of 2022, Democratic registrations increased 10,044, while Republicans increased by 54,563 and unaffiliated voters increased by 193,911. Libertarian registrations increased by 2,888 and 625 joined the Green Party.
Andy Jackson, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Civitas Center for Public Integrity, has reviewed voter registration trends over the last dozen years to predict when Republicans will overtake Democrats in the Old North State.
“It looks like by January 2029 Republicans will be up by 15,000, 20,000, 30,000 registrations,” he told The Center Square, adding that the actual eclipse will be “probably sometime in late 2028.”
“That’s with the caveat, that’s if the trends of the last 12 years continue,” Jackson said.
Unaffiliated voter registrations officially outnumbered Republican registrations in 2016, and surpassed Democrats in 2022.
The data shows that while Republicans tend to be more likely to switch parties, they’re also less likely to be removed from voter rolls for inactivity. Registered Democrats, meanwhile, tend to skew younger, and college registration drives can result in higher numbers removed from the rolls once students move, Jackson said.
Following the last midterm election, more than 400,000 voters were removed in 2019. Jackson predicts that figure to be lower in 2023 based on the first week of list maintenance, and other trends.
“It’s looking like it’s going to be smaller, closer to the 300,000 range,” he said.
Counties with the highest numbers of voter registrations purged over the last week: 25,793 in Wake County; 23,784 in Cumberland County; 14,253 in Forsyth County; 11,677 in Iredell County; 10,404 in Catawba County; 10,785 in Durham County; 10,137 in Buncombe County; and 7,826 in New Hanover County.