North Carolina Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, front left, stands alongside volleyball player Macy Petty as she recounts competing against transgender rivals on Thursday, April 20, 2023. A volleyball player just south of Foxx's 5th District was seriously injured from a spike by a transgender player, and North Carolina lawmakers in Raleigh are cultivating legislation for fairness in women's sports, and protection of minors in health care with relation to transgender issues. House Republicans were celebrating passage in the House of a bill that would bar federally supported schools and colleges from allowing transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male to compete on girls or women's sports teams at the Capitol.