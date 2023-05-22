(The Center Square) – Political observers at four universities say Mark Walker’s entrance into the 2024 governor’s race won’t change the presumptive favorite, does crowd the lane of one challenger, and will offer North Carolinians a Trump-linked alternative.
Walker, the former congressman who formally announced a bid on his 54th birthday Saturday, is a consensus longshot candidate in the Republican primary. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, 54, and state Treasurer Dale Folwell, 64, have already launched bids; the Democratic field remains just Attorney General Josh Stein, 56.
Second-term Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is prevented by state statute from running for a third consecutive term. Since Daniel Lindsay Russell held office from 1897-1901, North Carolinians – who couldn't reelect governors at all until 1977's constitutional amendment – have elected 23 Democrats. GOP Govs. James Holshouser (1973-77), Jim Martin (1985-93), and Pat McCrory (2013-17) are the only exceptions to the trend.
Contacted Monday by The Center Square, the veteran observers of Old North State politics were unanimous in saying Robinson’s status as the favorite remains unchanged. There’s now an additional route, or routes, for him to be challenged, and one observer said there’s a touch of déjà vu.
“Mark Walker will enter this race as the second candidate – the primary alternative choice to Mark Robinson,” Chris Cooper, a political science and public affairs professor at Western Carolina University, wrote in an email to The Center Square. “For Walker to do well, Robinson must falter. But, given Mark Robinson’s history of making inflammatory and offensive comments, the potential to falter is always there.
“Prior to Walker entering the race, Folwell was attempting to set himself apart as the safe conservative choice – the Republican who would support conservative policies, but without the potential downside of Robinson. And the one who could conceivably appeal to undecided and moderate voters. Clearly Folwell’s case just got more difficult as he will have some company in that lane.”
Steven Greene, a political science professor at N.C. State University, echoed similar thoughts.
He added in an email to The Center Square, “In running for the Republican nomination for governor, Mark Walker is claiming that Mark Robinson is unelectable and will bring down the entire North Carolina GOP ticket with him. ‘Unelectable’ is a little strong, but I think Mark Walker is basically right.
“I've said it before, I'll say it again – Robinson is an awful general election candidate for North Carolina. But we've seen time and again around the country Republican primary voters nominating awful general election candidates so long as they seem to best channel the ‘all culture war all the time’ and fealty to Donald Trump that seems to characterize what the majority of Republican primary voters want.”
Mac McCorkle, director of polls at Duke University’s Center For Politics and a professor at the Sanford School of Public Policy, believes Walker is sending signals that could lead him to be a stronger candidate than polling so far suggests.
“I think former Congressman Walker's prospects revolve around whether he can effectively indict Mark Robinson as some kind of moral hypocrite, as not the authentic ‘everyman’ that he portrays himself to be,” McCorkle wrote in an email to The Center Square. “Walker has certainly been sending signals that he has the ammunition and is ready to do that. Such an effort could turn the Republican primary into a rough and wild affair and shake things up considerably.”
Michael Bitzer, a professor of politics and history at Catawba College and renowned for his Bow Tie Politics, believes North Carolinians have seen this before. It was last year, the midterms, and Walker was challenging for a U.S. Senate seat eventually captured by Ted Budd – both, Bitzer said, running in the “Trump lane.” McCrory was also bested in the primary.
“What happened was that the two Trumpian candidates, Budd with Trump’s endorsement and Walker’s attempt to split off some of that vote, got over two-thirds of the GOP primary votes, with Budd dominating at 59% and Walker at 9%,” Bitzer said. “McCrory received a quarter of the primary vote, so that tells me the Trump-Republican vote is still very dominant in NC’s GOP primary politics.
“This year’s contest for the 2024 Republican nomination feels much like 2022’s contest, in that Robinson seems to be the front-runner because of his strong Trump-like nature, while state Treasurer Dale Folwell’s candidacy mirrors the McCrory approach. Walker would have more statewide recognition this time with his 2022 race, but pulling only 10% of the primary vote two years ago means he needs to invest heavily and challenge Robinson if he doesn’t want a repeat of 2022 in this upcoming primary battle.”
In a Civitas Poll surveying the Republican primary and its potential candidates released May 2, Robinson netted 43% support, Walker 9%, state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler 8%, and Folwell 4%. Troxler is not a candidate, nor expected to be. Pollsters said 42% of women and 31% of men were undecided on a gubernatorial candidate.
Cooper, McCorkle, Greene and Bitzer agree that the nine-plus months to the primary give ample opportunity for a shake-up. And it would have to be significant to supplant Robinson from the front of the pack and a duel with Stein.
“It feels that both Folwell and Walker need to bring Robinson down in terms of support, and that’s going to take money and ground operations to do so,” Bitzer said. “That can certainly happen between now and the March primary, but it will take some serious work.
“As to the general election strategy, I think everyone is looking towards a Stein-Robinson contest; if that changes with a different GOP nominee, then it would be a pretty important shift, but North Carolina’s contest will be likely the premier gubernatorial election in the nation next year.”