(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature on legislation to expand Medicaid in North Carolina on Monday increases the stakes in the upcoming budget battle, giving Republicans leverage to secure key policy wins.
Republican leaders from both chambers of the General Assembly attended the signing of House Bill 76, which Cooper touted as a “once-in-a-generation” investment that will expand coverage to about 600,000 residents when North Carolina implements the change.
Cooper highlighted financial and other benefits of the move in a prepared statement, which included a pivotal factor in the final sentence: “Medicaid expansion will take effect upon the signing into law of the FY 2023-25 appropriations act.”
“I look forward to passing a strong conservative budget for North Carolina so that expansion can take effect,” said House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.
The situation “ramps up the pressure to enact a new state budget, especially for those who are most determined to expand” Medicaid, said Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst for the John Locke Foundation.
“This could influence legislative Democrats’ approach to the budget,” he said. “The pressure is especially likely to impact Governor Cooper, who has been pushing for expansion since he was on the campaign trail before his first election as governor in 2016.”
The pressure will give Republicans a strategic advantage during budget negotiations. The Democratic governor’s proposed budget aims to spend almost $33 billion next year, a nearly 18% increase, while Republicans have vowed to cap growth at about 9.75% over the biennium.
With Medicaid expansion in the balance, Republicans could “insert additional tax relief, expansion of school choice options, or other policy priorities into the budget that might normally give Cooper and his ideological allies heartburn,” Kokai said.
Cooper is term-limited.
“Legislative leaders will bet that Cooper is so adamant about securing a Medicaid expansion deal that he’ll be willing to swallow some other ideas that might otherwise prompt him to pull out his veto stamp,” he said.
Republicans expanded their supermajority necessary to override vetoes in the Senate and came one vote shy of the same in the House in the November election. That means Republicans need only a single Democratic yes vote in the House to override any Cooper veto if they stand united, another reality that will likely factor into decisions by both the governor and legislative leaders.
“As leading legislators are weighing their options, they will be thinking about Democrats other than the governor,” Kokai said. “They are likely to put forward a budget plan that wins enough Democratic legislative support that the governor thinks twice about saying no.”