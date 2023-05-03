(The Center Square) – North Carolina legislative leaders said late Tuesday both chambers reached an agreement to tighten the state’s abortion law.
In nearly all cases, updated regulations will lower the termination ban from 20 weeks to 12 weeks. New exceptions include rape, incest, or fetal abnormality; the existing exception for life of the mother in danger remains.
The legislation also expands health care access for both children and pregnant women; and removes hurdles in the adoption process.
The House of Representatives and the Senate could finish voting by Thursday. Republicans’ strong majorities in both chambers mean lawmakers could override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s anticipated veto.
States were returned the authority to regulate abortions when the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June.
“This is a pro-women and holistic approach,” said House Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Surry. “It’s equipped with as much information, as many options as we could give at this point, and focuses on the health and safety of the child.”
Anderson Clayton, North Carolina Democrat Party chairwoman, characterized the abortion ban as “extreme” in a statement released Tuesday.
“North Carolinians have the right to make their own health care decisions without politicians like Phil Berger, Mark Robinson, and Tim Moore getting in the way,” she said. “One year after the nation learned of the unprecedented overturning of Roe v. Wade, North Carolina Republicans are continuing their relentless war on our freedoms by rushing through an extreme abortion ban that is out of step with our North Carolina values.”