(The Center Square) – Overpayments of rental assistance during the pandemic likely played a role in delaying some from returning to work, exacerbating the state’s workforce shortage, a policy analyst says.
A recent state audit of large federal programs revealed the Department of Public Safety made at least $486,808 in overpayments of rent and utility assistance from the Emergency Rental Assistance program in fiscal year 2022.
The biggest issue involved the number of months of financial assistance that was provided, with 37,762 households identified that could have received more than the 15 months allowed. A test of 151 of those households found 84 received more than 15 months of payments, resulting in at least $433,262 in overpayments.
Paige Terryberry, senior analyst for fiscal policy at the conservative-leaning John Locke Foundation, noted that the “half a million dollars in overpayments contributed to other needy households missing out on assistance.”
“Moreover, 56% of households received more months of financial assistance than allowed,” she said. “This likely contributed to our workforce problems as overpayments discourage individuals from returning to work.”
While North Carolina’s unemployment rate rebounded from the pandemic to historic lows below 4%, the workforce participation rate – the number of people employed or looking for work – has lagged behind prepandemic levels, and the U.S. average. Even in the last 18 months as the pandemic subsided, visits to retailers and restaurants has often been a mix of little to no staff for customers, and slashed hours of operation.
North Carolina’s labor force participation rate declined to a low of 56.5% in April 2020, and has since increased to 60.4% in January and February. The participation rate was 61.2% in February 2020, the month before COVID-19 halted operations in nearly every industry across the country.
Nationally, the rate hit a low of 60.2% in April 2020, and has since increased to 62.5% in February.
The numbers suggest that if North Carolina’s labor force participation rate was back to the prepandemic level, the state would have 68,464 more people in the labor force.
The smaller work force has posed problems for businesses working to recover from the pandemic, but also state government agencies, with at least a dozen working to fill vacancies at 10-year highs.
Department of Health and Human Services officials have told the media the department started the fiscal year with more than 4,000 openings, nearly twice as many as before the pandemic.
The North Carolina House budget approved last week includes a 1% budget boost for state agencies, or about $67 million, to help recruit and retain employees.
While it’s likely the rental assistance overpayments contributed to North Carolina’s work force issues, auditors noted the state may also be required to repay the federal government for overpayments.
The North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency accepted the audit findings and is now working to “reconcile the population of awards impacted by the errors identified,” which NCORR attributed to a program code error or malfunction.
“In the event any recaptured amounts enter default, NCORR reserves the right to engage federal partners and additional resources, such as collections agencies, to recover the funds,” the report read.
That means “the state now faces a half-million dollar hole which could burden taxpayers in the long run,” Terryberry said. “I’m sure a lot of these people are not prepared to give it back.”