(The Center Square) – North Carolina could be next to withdraw from a multi-state partnership that shares voter registration data to help maintain accurate voter rolls.
Republicans are slated to introduce House Bill 396 on Monday to repeal participation in ERIC and direct the state Board of Elections to find another option. ERIC is an acronym for Electronic Registration Information System, a partnership that collects and matches voter registration data from more than 30 states to look for duplicate registrations that indicate a voter has moved from one state to another and thus has become ineligible to vote at their previous location.
“The State Board of Elections may not enter into any agreement, membership, or other participation in the Electronic Registration Information Center unless approved by an act of the General Assembly,” the bill reads.
If approved, HB396 would leave North Carolina with no reliable way to crosscheck voter registration data. ERIC uses data from election offices, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and the Social Security Administration to help eliminate deceased voters from registrations, identify those who vote illegally, and register new voters when they cross state lines.
ERIC members include dozens of states led by both Democratic and Republican officials, and each jurisdiction has a seat on the ERIC Board of Directors.
But over the last year, media reports linking ERIC seed funding to Pew Charitable Trusts has led to accusations ERIC is biased toward helping boost Democrat voter registrations. George Soros, a liberal activist billionaire, has also contributed to Pew Charitable Trusts in the past, a fact that has helped fuel concerns.
Louisiana became the first state to suspend participation in ERIC in January 2022, with officials citing “concerns raised by citizens, government watchdog organizations and media reports.” Alabama followed in January 2023.
On March 6, officials in Florida, Missouri, and West Virginia announced they’re leaving, as well.
The decision followed “efforts led by Florida over the past year to reform ERIC through attempts to secure data and eliminate ERIC’s partisan tendencies, all of which were rejected,” according to a release from the secretary of state.
“Florida has tried to back reforms to increase protections, but these protections were refused,” Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said. “Therefore, we have lost confidence in ERIC.”
The release cited “undue influence over the organization and its decisions” by “ex-officio partisan members of the ERIC board.”
Those members include David Becker. He helped found ERIC while working for Pew Charitable Trusts. Today he works for the Center for Election Innovation and Research, one of two organizations that distributed hundreds of millions in donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to help facilitate the 2020 election.
CEIR and the Center for Tech and Civic Life have since faced criticism from Republicans, who allege a disproportionate amount of the funding went to Democratic districts.
ERIC Executive Director Shane Hamlin posted an open letter to the organization’s website earlier this month “to set the record straight” about the controversy.
“ERIC is never connected to any state’s voter registration system. Members retain complete control over their voter rolls and they use the reports we provide in ways that comply with federal and state laws,” Hamlin wrote. “We follow widely accepted security protocols for handling the data we utilize to create the reports. Our servers are housed in a managed, secure data center located here in the U.S. Secure remote access to the data center is limited to only employees who need it to perform their duties.
“We will remain focused on our mission by providing our members with actionable data they can use to keep their voter rolls more accurate, investigate potential illegal activity, and offer voter registration information to those who may need it,” Hamlin wrote.
HB396 is sponsored by Republican Reps. Mitchell Setzer of Catawba County, Ben Moss of Richmond County, Jason Saine of Lincoln County, and Julia Howard of Davie County, along with eight Republican co-sponsors.