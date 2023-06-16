(The Center Square) – Lesser-known retirement benefits are driving billions of dollars in debt for North Carolina counties and municipalities, increasing costs for taxpayers.
Known as other post-employment benefits, the retiree supports primarily refer to health care, but also include non-income benefits like dental care, vision and life insurance.
Annual audits of North Carolina counties and municipalities show a total of more than $7.6 billion in other post-employment benefits liabilities statewide, in addition to a $25 billion shortfall with the state, according to the Treasurer Dale Folwell's office.
“Those are jarring numbers to be sure," Folwell said. "For far too many years local governments typically budgeted on a pay-as-they-go basis, covering only today’s costs with no plan for the future expenses. That is a risky, kick-the-can-down-the-road approach. Deferred liabilities increase liability costs.”
A 2022 report shows the median liability for towns and counties tops $5 million, though in 59 counties and 41 municipalities those unfunded liabilities reach more than $10 million.
Some of the largest liabilities include $531 million in unfunded other post-employment benefits in Charlotte, $514 million in Mecklenburg County, $415 million in Wake County, and $190 million in Raleigh.
Winston-Salem, which has a $72 million liability funded at 89%, is the only city among the state’s top 10 with an other post-employment benefits liability that’s more than 25% funded. Other government bodies that have addressed the issue include the Raleigh Housing Authority, which is funded at more than 100%.
Four of the state’s 10 largest cities and six of the 10 largest counties by population have not funded other post-employment benefits at all. Union and Forsyth counties are the only two among the state’s top 10 counties with other post-employment benefits liabilities funded above 5%, at 43% and 31%, respectively.
Nearly all of the 287 local government units in North Carolina that provide OPEB carry unfunded liabilities, and only 23 have set aside assets in a legally binding trust to reduce their shortfalls.
Collectively, the state’s counties and municipalities have set aside just $399 million of the $7.6 billion in total other post-employment benefits liability, or 5% of the unfunded total, leaving a net liability of nearly $7.3 billion.
Delays in addressing the liabilities also drive up costs, as inflation in medical care outpaces other sectors of the economy. The Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker shows the cost of medical care is up 110.3% since 2000.
Folwell, chairman of the Local Government Commission that monitors the finances of 1,100 government units, regularly highlights pension and other post-employment benefits liabilities and services at State and Local Government Division and Investment Management Division to help reduce them.
The 10 North Carolina counties with the highest other post-employment benefits liabilities, in addition to Mecklenburg, are Wake at $415 million, New Hanover ($406 million), Guilford ($337 million), Cumberland ($216 million), Buncombe ($197 million), Johnston ($193 million), Durham ($173 million), Dare ($162 million), and Brunswick ($138 million).
The highest other post-employment benefits liabilities among cities, in addition to include Charlotte and Raleigh, are Cary at $174 million, Durham ($155 million), Greensboro ($131 million), Gastonia ($63 million), Wilson ($59 million), Chapel Hill ($58 million), Sanford ($57 million) and Kannapolis ($53 million).