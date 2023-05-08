(The Center Square) – Changes to North Carolina’s graduated driver licensing program for teens took effect Monday, shortening the required time with a limited learner permit.
Thousands of teens who were left in limbo from a pandemic-era policy that shortened the required time with limited learner permits received relief with Senate Bill 157, approved by the General Assembly last month.
The bill, which became law without Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature, reinstates a requirement teen drivers spend at least six months with a limited learner permit before advancing to a limited provisional license. The requirement had been 12 months for most of the last 25 years since the graduated license system was put in place in 1997, but lawmakers shortened the requirement to six months during the pandemic.
The requirement reverted to 12 months at the end of 2022, leaving thousands of teen drivers in wait.
“Now that this requirement has been changed back to six months, we look forward to helping these teen drivers through the process,” Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said. “We ask for your patience as we work to accommodate the thousands of teen drivers that are suddenly eligible to take a road test and receive their Level 2 provisional license.”
Another change included in SB157 allows teens with a limited provisional license to drive with one passenger under the age of 21 who is not a family member, if they are driving directly to or from school. The passenger is in addition to one passenger under 21 who is a family member that was allowed previously.
Cooper said on Friday he opted to allow the law to go into effect without his signature, despite concerns about safety. SB157 cleared the Senate with a vote of 38-5, and by a vote of 92-15 in the House.
“I have concerns that this law could make our roads less safe and I encourage the Division of Motor Vehicles and the legislature to monitor its effects closely,” Cooper said.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation stressed that teen drivers must still meet other requirements for a limited provisional license. The requirements state drivers much be at least 16 years old, log 60 hours of driving time, pass a road test, and provide proof of insurance in the teen driver’s name.
The six-month timeframe for the limited learner permit will be in place through the end of the year, and will permanently change to nine months on Jan. 1.
The DMV also changed how it conducts business earlier this month, shifting to walk-in services statewide after noon. Appointments for road tests required to move to a provisional license are now only available in the mornings through 11 a.m. Road tests are not available after 4 p.m., according to a DMV statement.