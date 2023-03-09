(The Center Square) – Legislation sponsored by the North Carolina House speaker to increase penalties for rioting and looting is now in Gov. Roy Cooper’s hands after the Senate approved the measure on Thursday.
Members of the upper chamber voted 27-16 to approve House Bill 40, sponsored by Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, after Democrats attempted unsuccessfully to amend the legislation. The bill was backed by all Senate Republicans and one Democrat: Mary Willis Bode of Granville County.
Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, described the bill as “common sense legislation” that “protects the First Amendment rights of those who want to protest peacefully.”
“What we’re absolutely not doing is punishing lawful protests,” he said.
Moore has cited the 2020 riots in Raleigh connected to the death of George Floyd and Jan. 6, 2021, when riots broke out in Washington, D.C., as his motivation for the bill, named Prevent Rioting and Civil Disorder.
HB40 is similar to legislation vetoed by Cooper in 2021, which the governor argued was “unnecessary and … intended to intimidate and deter people from exercising their constitutional rights to peaceful protest.”
Republicans have since expanded a supermajority necessary to override a veto in the Senate and came within one seat of that threshold in the House in the November election. HB40 cleared the House with a vote of 75-43 on Feb. 8 with six Democrats voting with Republicans.
The legislation would clarify active conduct is required for criminal prosecution of certain riot offenses, and would increase the penalty for willfully engaging in a riot that causes property damage of $2,500 or more, or serious bodily injury, to up to three years, five months in prison.
Those convicted of brandishing a dangerous weapon or using a dangerous substance during a riot would face up to two years, one month in prison.
The punishment would increase up to 13 years, four months in prison for anyone who “willfully incites or urges another to engage in a riot” resulting in a death. The bill also increases penalties for anyone who assaults emergency personnel.
HB40 further allows victims to sue perpetrators of damage or injury for three times the actual damages sustained, as well as court costs and attorneys’ fees. The bill includes a provision to prohibit magistrates from setting bonds for 24 hours, though a district judge could act sooner. The intent is to create a “cooling off period” for those accused.
The legislation was amended in the House to include a requirement for the Department of Justice to develop model protest response and engagement policies for law enforcement.
Several Democrats spoke out against the bill in the Senate on Thursday, with some offering amendments that were immediately tabled.
Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg, alleged language in the bill was overly broad and “violates the First Amendment rights of free speech,” predicting it would “trigger years of costly litigation.”
Sen. Natalie Murdock, D-Durham, argued HB40 is an effort to “double down on a punitive system” that already includes laws against rioting.
“HB40 will not stop violence,” she said. “It will only serve to stifle free speech.”
“We already have laws on the books that allow law enforcement and prosecutors to hold people accountable,” Murdock said.