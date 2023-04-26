(The Center Square) – Legislation to give the state’s largest nonprofit health insurer more flexibility to move and spend it more than $4 billion in reserves cleared a second House committee on Wednesday, despite strong objections from North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.
Members of the Insurance Committee on Wednesday approved House Bill 346 to allow the state’s two hospital service corporations – BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina and Delta Dental – to create holding companies that would not be subject to the same regulatory oversight as their parent organizations.
As a taxed nonprofit, BlueCross BlueShield is subject to limits on reserves that can trigger refunds or rate reductions for policyholders, and must gain approval from the Department of Insurance for spending. HB346 would allow BlueCross BlueShield to create a shell company with the same executive leadership that could more easily spend its $4.6 billion in reserves, which sponsor Rep. John Bradford, R-Mecklenburg, said would “level the playing field” with its for-profit competitors.
BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina is an 89-year-old North Carolina-based company ranked by Forbes as 10th-largest health insurer in the country. The nonprofit is the leading provider in all 100 North Carolina counties, covering more than 4 million of the state’s 10.7 million residents, and employing about 5,000.
“This bill simply gives them flexibility and autonomy … to make a level playing field,” Bradford said. “I think what we’re going to see is an almost 90-year-old company … going to make smart investments.”
BlueCross BlueShield has said it would use reserves to purchase insurers and improve services, but has not provided any details.
Causey blasted HB346 in the House Health Committee on Tuesday, when he also held a press conference in which he said the bill “is about corporate greed.”
Causey argued the $4.6 billion in reserves is “the people’s money,” and “BlueCross North Carolina should not be able to invest policyholder money with the freedom of a for-profit company using investor money.”
He predicted HB346 would ultimately result in higher premiums by allowing BlueCross BlueShield to spend money that otherwise would be returned to policyholders. Rep. Donna White, R-Johnston, also raised concerns at Tuesday’s press conference about how the bill “seems to stifle competition from the health insurance marketplace.”
Causey says the bill would limit oversight from the Department of Insurance over the new holding company, while proponents have noted the department will be required to review and approve the reorganization. Causey would also have the authority to ensure investments are focused on benefits for policyholders.
The House Insurance Committee adopted some amendments on Wednesday that Bradford said would make the process “a little more transparent” and limit “a lot of the issues that have been brought up in the past few days.”
He also read a letter from BlueCross BlueShield to the committee that argues “there is nothing in this bill that would increase premiums” and that Causey “holds the authority to approve or deny premiums.”
Rep. Chris Humphrey, R-Lenoir, noted that BlueCross BlueShield is the only insurer in many rural North Carolina counties because for-profit insurers can’t make money in those markets.
“BlueCross has a mission to serve rural North Carolina and this bill will help BlueCross serve rural North Carolina,” he said. “It will not make premiums go up. I disagree with the commissioner.”
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, agreed.
“I don’t see anything in this that will cause premiums to go up,” he said. “I think it will actually do the opposite, and cause premiums to go down.”
Others questioned the timing of the legislation, which comes just a few months after the State Health Plan opted to end a 40-year relationship with BlueCross BlueShield as its third-party administrator, instead signing with the for-profit Aetna. Bradford assured his colleagues “there’s nothing nefarious going on here.”
HB346 moves to the Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House and is expected to gain approval from the full House before the May 4 crossover deadline. A similar Senate Bill 296 is pending in the same committee in the upper chamber.
HB346 is backed by top Republicans in both chambers, as well as many Democrats, the NC Chamber, the John Locke Foundation, and NFIB, Bradford said.