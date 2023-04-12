(The Center Square) – North Carolina business leaders are trolling Michigan lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer following the repeal of her state’s right-to-work law: “North Carolina is open for business.”
Readers of the Lansing State Journal in Michigan saw a full-page advertisement on page A16 on Sunday from the NC Chamber informing business owners “North Carolina Wants You!”
“North Carolina is a proud right-to-work state and one of the least unionized states in the nation,” the ad read.
It featured a quote from CNBC: “By putting partisanship aside, North Carolina ranks No. 1 in America’s Top States for Business, with the nation’s strongest economy.”
On March 24, Whitmer signed a “Restoring Workers’ Rights” bill package that repealed Michigan’s right-to-work law, which was passed by a Republican-majority legislature in 2012. The change, and others that restored prevailing wage on state projects, was a top priority for Democrats, who gained majorities in both chambers of state government at the midterm elections. It gave Democrats the trifecta of power for the first time in four decades.
The right-to-work law, which allows those in unionized workplaces to opt out of their union and dues, was also touted as a major victory for organized labor at a time when membership has reached all-time lows.
Michigan Chamber of Commerce lobbyist Wendy Block, however, told lawmakers in committee that becoming the first state in 58 years to repeal right-to-work “isn’t helpful for a stable economic climate or for growing jobs in Michigan.”
The NC Chamber’s ad elaborates on that reality to emphasize the impact curbing union dominance and the state’s favorable tax policies have had on businesses and the Old North State.
“Jobs are critical to the health of people and communities across North Carolina. The competition for business and talent is fierce and we want the nation to know that North Carolina is open for investment,” NC Chamber CEO Gary Salamido told The Center Square on Wednesday.
The ad touts North Carolina’s lowest corporate tax rate in the country among states that levy one, world-class community college and university systems, and a low cost of living with excellent quality of life and moderate climate.
The NC Chamber also highlighted “a focused effort on establishing and enhancing talent pipelines” and listed accolades for the state’s business climate from Forbes, and other industry publications like Business Facilities, Site Selection, and Area Development magazines.
The ad concludes: “North Carolina is open for business,” and invites readers to learn more at NCChamber.com.
“We have worked hard to be a top place to live and work and CNBC and others have recognized that by awarding us their No. 1 state for business,” Salamido said. “We want people to know that. North Carolina has a diverse economy with tremendous opportunity, and we are excited for what’s to come and open for business.”
North Carolina passed its right-to-work law in 1947, making it illegal to require union membership as a condition of employment. Republicans in 2010 gained majority control of both legislative chambers for the first time in 140 years, since Reconstruction, and have proceeded with cuts to the state’s corporate income tax. This and other efforts are widely regarded as a primary driver behind North Carolina’s thriving economy and booming business sector, and that despite having a GOP governor only during Pat McCrory's four-year tenure following the 2012 election.