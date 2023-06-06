(The Center Square) – Gas prices in North Carolina are nearly a dime higher than three weeks ago though about 21 cents less than the national average, according to published reports Tuesday morning.
The American Automobile Association website’s tracking puts the average at $3.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That’s about a $1.20 under last year, and 15th lowest in the country.
The year over year has gotten 10 cents better this week compared to the week before Memorial Day.
Still, the trend is a rise in price. One week ago, consumers in the Old North State were paying nearly 6 cents less per gallon for unleaded, and a nickel less for premium. Diesel remains on the way down, hitting an average of $3.73 this week; last week was $3.77, and each is almost $2 less than a year ago’s $5.69.
Regular unleaded and diesel each hit record highs about this time last year. Regular unleaded was $4.67 on June 13, 2022, and diesel was $5.76 on June 10, 2022.
For unleaded regular, AAA measures 15 metro areas for the state and that includes the northeastern communities near Elizabeth City that venture into the Virginia Tidewater area of Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News, where the gas tax is only 28 cents per gallon.
In the other 14 markets, AAA reports increases of 10 cents or more in Jacksonville (up about 14 cents), Rocky Mount (12), Winston-Salem (10) and Fayetteville (10). Asheville was an outlier of the measured metros with a drop of nearly 1 penny.
North Carolina this year taxes gasoline at 40.5 cents per gallon, up 2 cents from last year and the seventh-highest in the country. According to IGEN, which analyzes trends of heavily regulated markets, states higher are Pennsylvania (61.1 cents) California (53.9), Washington (49.4), Maryland (42.7), Illinois (42.3) and New Jersey (42.1).
The national average is $3.54, down about 3 cents from last week, about the same as a month ago, and about $1.32 less than a year ago.
Florida ($3.34) is the highest in the Southeast for a gallon of unleaded. Southern neighbor South Carolina and western neighbor Tennessee – with significantly less in gas tax in both states – are at about $3.17 each, and northern neighbor Virginia is at $3.31.