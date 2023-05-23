(The Center Square) – Agriculture remains king in North Carolina, reaching a milestone for economic impact this year that’s been decades in the making.
“When I took office in 2005, the economic impact of agriculture and agribusiness was $59 billion and $100 billion seemed like a good goal to work toward. In 2016, I made a prediction that North Carolina’s agriculture and agribusiness industry would soon reach $100 billion,” North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said.
“I’m proud to say that we’ve reached that goal and surpassed last year’s economic impact by more than 11%. Reaching this milestone is a big accomplishment for everyone in agriculture and agribusiness and proves how much we can accomplish when we are all pulling together.”
Troxler announced at the Got to Be NC Festival on Friday that the economic impact of agriculture in North Carolina hit a record $103.2 billion, based on new figures from N.C. State University economist Mike Walden.
The numbers represent the economic value of growing, processing and delivering food, natural fiber and forestry products, calculated using the latest statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Last year, the economic impact was pegged at $92.9 billion.
Troxler noted the state’s biggest industry employs one-fifth of its workforce.
“We are blessed to have a strong, resilient, and engaged agriculture community that includes farmers, agribusiness owners, commodity associations, agricultural associations and effective leadership in the North Carolina General Assembly,” Troxler said. “I assure you we will set new goals and keep North Carolina agriculture growing.”
The announcement follows efforts by Troxler to highlight numerous issues negatively impacting the industry, which he highlighted for a joint House and Senate Agriculture Committee meeting in March.
Troxler is requesting $7 million from lawmakers to increase pay across the Agriculture Department, which has 2,033 employees, 278 vacancies and a turnover rate of 19%. Low pay, he said, has contributed to a decline in applications for open positions from 22,338 in 2019 to 13,574 in 2022.
Troxler also discussed the threat of farmland loss to economic development and clean energy initiatives, citing 18 major economic incentive projects to attract manufacturing facilities in several counties.
He pointed to nearly 2,000 acres for Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast in Chatham County; 1,900 acres for a Toyota electric vehicle battery plant in Randolph County; and 3,000 acres for multi-use condos, townhomes, and apartments in Johnston County.
Troxler estimated solar development could contribute to an additional loss of more than 45,000 acres.
He’s requesting $15 million in recurring funds to expand the state’s Ag Development and Farm Preservation Trust Fund, which has protected more than 30,000 acres since it was established nearly two decades ago.
A July 2022 report from the American Farmland Trust found North Carolina ranks second in the nation in potential farmland loss by 2040, behind only Texas. The report projected 1.1 million acres of farmland would be converted from agricultural use based on current development numbers, but could increase to 1.6 million acres if development increases.
There’s about 8.3 million acres of farmland across the state, according to the most recent USDA data.