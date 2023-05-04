(The Center Square) – School choice advocates are heralding momentum to expand education options in North Carolina, which could become the first state without a Republican government trifecta to go all-in.
Dozens of prominent school choice supporters celebrated at the lieutenant governor’s office in Raleigh on Wednesday after Choose Your School, Choose Your Future, legislation pending in both chambers of the General Assembly to expand the state’s school voucher program, cleared a key House committee.
The legislation – House Bill 823 and Senate Bill 406 – would expand existing Opportunity Scholarships to all students to attend private schools or cover educational expenses through a tiered system based on income.
“This is an incredible step towards funding students over systems in North Carolina, as leaders now in the state House and Senate are moving on legislation that will further empower families to place their tax dollars into their child’s backpack allowing them to attend the school of their choice,” Mike Long, president of Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina told The Center Square. “We were excited to see the House Education Committee give a favorable review to the bill.”
Those who attended Wednesday’s event included HB823 sponsor Rep. Trisha Cotham, R-Mecklenburg, and Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, along with numerous other lawmakers and leaders in the state and national school choice movement.
The event coincided with a visit from noted American Federation for Children senior fellow and national school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis, who met with House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, ahead of the festivities. Moore is also a prime sponsor of HB823 and testified in support on Wednesday.
“North Carolina will become the 7th state to go all-in on school choice in just 2 years,” DeAngelis posted to Twitter. “They will be the 1st state to do so without a GOP trifecta. All Republicans signed on to their universal school choice bill. That gives them enough votes to override Governor Roy Cooper (D).”
Government trifecta refers to a single party having majorities in both chambers of its legislature, and representation in the governor's office. According to Ballotpedia, there are 22 Republican trifectas, 17 Democratic trifectas, and 11 divided governments where neither party holds trifecta control.
West Virginia, Arizona, Iowa, Utah, Arkansas, and Florida provide universal school choice; Oklahoma is slated to join the list following passage of a bill there this week.
HB823 has moved on to the House Committee on Appropriations, while SB406 is currently in the Senate Committee on Appropriations/Base Budget. The legislation is backed by all Republicans in both chambers, and no Democrats, who have decried public funds for private schools.
The North Carolina Association of Educators and other traditional public school advocates also oppose the change for the same reason.
“Instead of strong investments in public schools, here comes a Republican bill (HB823) giving out billions of NC taxpayer dollars in vouchers that can be used by billionaires to send their kids to private schools,” Gov. Roy Cooper posted to Twitter when the bill was introduced last month. “Worse than awful.”
Online sleuths have since debunked Cooper’s claim, pointing out there are no billionaires in North Carolina who have school-aged children. Long also noted “HB823, like the bill’s companion in the Senate (SB406) prioritizes lower-income families to receive the most scholarship assistance.”