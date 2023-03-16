(The Center Square) – North Carolina officials believe another $677 million is required to fulfill a multi-year comprehensive remedial plan in the three-decade Leandro school funding lawsuit, while legislative leaders argue the figure should be $377 million.
On Friday, Superior Court Judge James Ammons will review calculations from the Office of State Budget and Management that arrived at the $677 million figure. He's also have before him a brief filed Wednesday by legislative intervenors that explains why the court should shave $300 million from the total.
“Although Legislative Intervenors maintain that the orders requiring the State to implement and fund the CRP were issued in error, it has reviewed OSBM’s calculations and determined that, even as a purely mathematical exercise, those calculations are wrong for at least two reasons,” Matthew Tilley, attorney for legislative leaders, wrote in the brief.
“First, OSBM has failed to include various categories of money that were appropriated for items listed in the CRP as part of the State Budget,” he wrote. “Second, and more fundamentally, OSBM has incorrectly ‘double counted’ many of the items, by continuing to include recurring appropriations for Year 2 of the CRP that are no longer necessary now that that year has ended and since those appropriations have been included again in Year 3.”
The Leandro case has slogged through North Carolina courts for decades, producing three major rulings since it began in 1994. The school districts of Hoke, Robeson, Cumberland, Halifax and Vance counties - and families - began the litigation, saying an equal education for their children wasn't available because the districts didn't have enough money. And that despite residents taxed higher than average.
In November 2021, a judge ordered the state to spend $1.75 billion to fulfill the CRP, which was developed by the executive branch with help from a San Francisco-based education consultant to address alleged underfunding in low-wealth counties. That order also instructed state officials to circumvent the required approval from the General Assembly to transfer the money, though the transfer was blocked, most recently by the state Supreme Court this month.
The $1.75 billion figure was reduced to $785 million in April 2022 following a state budget that covered some of the spending. Ammons is now tasked with rectifying that total with a second budget bill that included additional education spending.
The composition of the Supreme Court also changed in the November election, shifting from a 4-3 Democratic majority to a 5-2 Republican court.
Gov. Roy Cooper this week introduced his proposed budget for the next biennium that aims to “fully fund” the plan, despite other unsettled aspects of the case. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has also weighed in to defend the $677 million calculation, which would send $510 million to the state Department of Public Instruction, $34 million to the University of North Carolina System, and $134 million to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Legislative leaders contend Ammons should reduce those numbers by about $231 million for DPI, $52 million for DHHS, and $16 million for the UNC System.
Regardless of the outcome on Friday, the state Supreme Court is also slated to address other unresolved issues in the coming months that could change the trajectory of the case entirely.
Justices are expected to review whether Ammons can force state officials to transfer the CRP funding without the approval of the General Assembly, which “embraces a list of broad questions that include whether the trial court had authority to issue the transfer orders in the first place,” Tilley wrote. Ammons was assigned to the case in December.
When that will happen remains unclear.
Legislative leaders have also argued that the CRP calculations haven’t accounted for all available funding, including federal COVID-19 relief, and a ruling on that issue could sway any outcome, as well.