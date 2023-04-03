(The Center Square) – In Person County, local officials used the county’s Geographic Information System to streamline the process for installing and fixing road signs.
The same technology was used to build collaboration between city and county governments in Forsyth County to alert first responders to health issues and improve outcomes.
Both efforts improved efficiency, reduced costs and increased productivity of local governments, resulting in awards presented to local government employees in March at the 2023 North Carolina Geographic Information Systems Conference in Winston-Salem.
The G. Herbert Stout Awards presented in Winston-Salem are named after former Wake County commissioner Herbert Stout, who led the creation of the North Carolina GIS Conference.
“Herb Stout believed in the power of GIS technology to impact the lives of citizens,” said Tim Johnson, conference chairman and North Carolina’s Geographic Information Officer. “He was passionate about the need to gather practitioners from local government and elsewhere at this conference to share information and learn from each other.”
Person County was recognized for a four-phase plan to improve the workflow of repairing road signs, which reduced the amount of staff time necessary to process reports on sign issues and complete repairs.
County GIS staff utilized an existing Citizen Problem Reporter tools within the county’s GIS software to customize reports that would be sent to General Services and Public Works employees to create a work order dashboard.
“These were sent to field staff automatically by email so the repairs could be made more efficiently,” according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Information Technology. “The new work order system has resulted in more issues being correctly routed to the appropriate agency, fewer unnecessary trips and redundant purchases, and expedited road sign repairs reported by first responders, mail and delivery drivers, and private citizens.”
MapForsyth and the Kernersville Police Department were recognized for the creation of the Forsyth Community Assistance Registry for Emergency Services, known as Forsyth CARES.
The program allows citizens to voluntarily provide information regarding themselves or family members who have special needs emergency responders would need to know, such as cognitive conditions, visual or hearing impairments, known health conditions, medications and emergency contacts.
Forsyth CARES involves collaboration between MapForsyth, Kernerville emergency responders and services, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s communication’s department, and police and fire services in Winston-Salem.
“Staff from each of these first responder locations had access to a dashboard developed by MapForsyth, the county’s GIS department,” according to the NC Department of Information Technology. “This information can be relayed to emergency services personnel to assist in deescalation; issue Silver, Amber and Ashanti alerts; finding next of kin; or knowing how to find a missing person based on their vehicle information, physical characteristics, or favorite frequent places.”
The NC GIS Conference is held every other year to offer local governments and students the opportunity to learn about advancements and new applications for GIS software. In addition to the two governmental awards, the conference also presented 13 awards to students in colleges throughout the state who developed projects utilizing GIS data. Those projects were presented at the conference and to local policymakers for consideration.