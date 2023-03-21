(The Center Square) – North Carolina is closing in on its goal of enrolling 1 million households in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which subsidizes high-speed internet service for low-income residents.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is touting $1.2 million flowing to North Carolina from the Federal Communications Commission to get the word out about how qualifying residents can secure service at no cost. Critics, however, question whether the investment is truly an efficient use of tax dollars.
“Digital connectivity is essential to engaging in modern economic activity, so the goal of increasing access to high-speed internet is laudable,” Brooke Medina, vice president of communications at the John Locke Foundation, told The Center Square. “But questions such as, ‘Is government the best suited to oversee and competently manage an internet access program?’ should be top of mind for taxpayers.”
Late last week, the Biden administration announced $73 million in outreach grants to boost enrollment for the Affordable Connectivity Program, with North Carolina receiving $500,000. The Kramden Institute in Durham also received $200,000, while $300,000 went to the Goler Depot Street Renaissance Corp. in Winston-Salem and $200,000 went to the United Way of Forsyth County for the same purpose.
More than 690,000 North Carolina households participate in the program, which offers eligible low-income households a $30 per month discount on service, or up to $75 a month on tribal lands. Participating families can also get a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer with a copayment of between $10 and $50, according to a Cooper release.
“Many leading internet providers in North Carolina offer eligible households a high-speed internet plan for no more than $30 per month,” the release read. “Eligible families who pair their ACP benefit with one of these plans can receive high-speed internet at no cost.”
“In this case, there isn’t an affordable connectivity fee … right now, so the program is 100% taxpayer funded at the moment,” Spence Purnell, director of technology policy at Reason Foundation, told The Center Square. “Our concern is when the program runs out of money … there will be an obvious temptation to add a fee to everyone’s bill,” similar to other federal programs that subsidize cellular phone service.
Medina and Purnell pointed out the $14.5 billion Affordable Connectivity Program is based on a $3 billion COVID-19 pandemic program called the Emergency Broadband Benefit. It had far fewer enrollments among those least likely to be connected, calling into question whether the ACP program will effectively help the North Carolinians it claims to assist.
The Affordable Connectivity Program replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit last year. Analysis of the EBB program from its launch in February 2021 through the end of 2021 found adoption varied widely among states and cities, according to Broadband Now, a broadband research site.
In many states, the percentage of households enrolled of those that qualified for the EBB was less than 10%, while states with the best penetration rates did not eclipse 34%, according to Broadband Now analysis of Universal Service Administrative Co data.
North Carolina ranked 14th nationally for the percentage of qualified households enrolled in the program at 22.36%.
“Taxpayers deserve to have their dollars spent as fiscally responsible as possible and additional research needs to be done before we invite more bureaucratic interference into our state’s digital infrastructure market,” Medina said.
“It’s almost certain that adding $10 billion to the program is not going to solve the problem,” Purnell said, adding that “wireless internet seems to be a better solution” to reach unconnected residents in rural areas.