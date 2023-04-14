Police chiefs Patrice Andrews of Durham, Estella Patterson of Raleigh, Jacqui K. Boykin of Zebulon and Celisa Lehew of Chapel Hill, left to right, were alongside U.S. Reps. Deborah Ross and Valerie Fouschee, not pictured, at the introduction of the Supporting Women COPS Act in Durham, N.C., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.