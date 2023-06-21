(The Center Square) – Cases involving drunken-driving prosecutions and sales taxes in North Carolina will not be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court following a review last week.
The nation’s highest court issued orders denying the requests without explanation on Tuesday, after a conference on Thursday to review Quad Graphics v. North Carolina Department of Revenue and Diaz-Tomas v. North Carolina.
The former involves a $3 million dispute between the Revenue Department and the Wisconsin-based marketing agency regarding sales taxes on transactions outside of North Carolina. The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled 6-1 in December to side with the state, which imposed $3 million in sales taxes and penalties for transactions between 2009 and 2011.
Quad Graphics argued the ruling ignores a 1944 U.S. Supreme Court precedent in McLeod v. J.E. Dilworth Co. that found a state may not tax sales that occur outside its borders. The state Supreme Court ruled the precedent was “implicitly” overruled by the U.S. Supreme Court’s more recent Commerce Clause cases.
Quad Graphics’ appeal was supported by the N.C. Chamber Legal Initiative, Council on State Taxation, American College of Tax Counsel, National Association of Manufacturers, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
In Diaz-Tomas v. North Carolina, DWI defendants Rogelio Diaz-Tomas and Edgardo Nunez requested the U.S. Supreme Court reverse the state Supreme Court’s decision in November in support of a state law that allows prosecutors to utilize “dismissal with leave.”
North Carolina prosecutors can use dismissal with leave when a defendant misses a court date, which keeps cases active but removes them from the court docket, leaving those accused in legal limbo.
Prosecutors then leverage the situation to pressure defendants to plead guilty to resolve the cases, a practice the defendants argued was ruled unconstitutional in the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court case Klopfer v. North Carolina.
Tuesday’s orders come with the U.S. Supreme Court yet to rule on two major North Carolina cases.
Moore v. Harper questions whether the judicial branch can nullify redistricting maps created by the General Assembly. Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina centers on the use of race as a factor in college admissions.
U.S. Supreme Court opinions are typically handed down by the last day of the court’s term in late June or early July, before summer recess. Thursday marks justices’ last scheduled conference day for the current term.