(The Center Square) - Nine of the 13 cents drop in North Carolina gas price average for a gallon of regular unleaded for the last month has come in the past week, AAA says.
The Old North State is more than 23 cents better than the national average, even with one of the highest gas taxes. Monday’s report from the American Automobile Association pegged the state average at $3.30, with counties best (Hertford, $3.07) and worst (Pamlico, $3.63) both east of Interstate 95. The state average was $3.39 a week ago, and $3.43 one month ago.
The national average is $3.53. Florida ($3.55) is the lone southeastern state higher than North Carolina; northern neighbor Virginia ($3.34) is only a tick higher despite a significantly less gasoline tax.
North Carolina this year taxes gasoline at 40.5 cents per gallon, up 2 cents from last year and seventh-highest in the country. According to IGEN, which analyzes trends of heavily regulated markets, states higher are Pennsylvania (61.1 cents) California (53.9), Washington (49.4), Maryland (42.7), Illinois (42.3) and New Jersey (42.1).
Diesel prices have dropped in North Carolina as well. The average Monday is $3.89, down from $3.95 a week ago and $4.04 a month ago.
For unleaded regular, AAA measures 15 metro areas for the state and that includes the northeastern communities near Elizabeth City that venture into the Virginia Tidewater area of Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News where the gas tax is only 28 cents per gallon. In the other 14 markets, AAA reports the past week’s 14 cents per gallon drop in Fayetteville as the best just ahead of Goldsboro’s almost 14 cents decrease.