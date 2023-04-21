(The Center Square) – Recent analysis from the North Carolina Department of Commerce shows the impact of automation is expected to hit rural areas of the state the hardest.
The Department of Commerce’s Labor and Economic Analysis Division released its latest installment on the labor market impacts of automation last week that examines potential disruptions in different areas of the state.
“Generally, metropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina that are primarily comprised of urban or suburban counties have lower shares of employment in occupations with higher exposure to automation,” the report read. “Nonmetropolitian areas or primarily rural MSAs tend to have higher shares of employment in high exposure jobs, often larger shares than the state.”
The analysis identifies Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area as the most prone to job losses due to machines, with 49.2% of total employment in occupations with high automation exposure.
Other areas with higher exposure include the Southeast Coastal nonmetropolitian area at 46.8%, Piedmont nonmetropolitian area at 46.1%, Greensboro-High Point metro area at 43.7%, and the Northeast Coastal nonmetropolitan area at 43.6%.
The report identifies the mountains and Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach areas, as well as Burlington, Asheville, and Winston-Salem metro areas as those with percentages of jobs at risk above the overall statewide percentage of 39.8%.
The Durham-Chapel Hill, Greenville, and Raleigh metro areas were listed with the lowest percentages at risk at 26.1%, 33.5%, and 34.2%, respectively.
“Slightly more exposure in rural areas of the state could spell bad news for regions that are already dealing with slower population increases or, in some cases, losses and lagging job growth,” the report read. “In counties considered rural by the NC Rural Center, population growth has averaged about 10% since 2000, and 30 of these 78 counties saw population losses. Population growth for urban or suburban counties averaged more than 40%, with none showing population losses.”
The report noted that 75% of the state’s total job growth since 2010 has occurred in the five largest metro areas: Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham-Chapel Hill, Greensboro-High Point, and Winston Salem.
“Rural regions might also find it harder to recover jobs lost from automation-related disruptions which could exacerbate some of these trends,” according to Commerce.
The report follows an analysis in December that looked at industries most susceptible to automation related employment disruptions, which showed higher shares of employment in North Carolina exposed to automation than at the national level.
The analysis identified manufacturing, transportation and warehousing as industries with the most subsectors in the moderately high or high automation exposure categories.
The subsectors most at risk included the postal service, couriers and messengers, forestry and logging, rail transportation, warehousing and storage, wood product manufacturing, waste management and remediation, textile product mills, apparel manufacturing, food manufacturing, mining support activities, and other manufacturing subsectors.
An October 2022 analysis identified the top 10 occupations at risk of job losses from automation: postal carriers, woodworking machine operators, garbage collectors, painters, machine feeders, textile workers, saw machine workers, machinists, textile workers, and molders.