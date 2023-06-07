(The Center Square) – Legislation to ban environmental, social and governance policies in state hiring and financial matters is one step closer to law following approval in a Senate committee Wednesday.
House Bill 750 to “Address ESG Factors” cleared the Senate Committee on Pensions and Retirement and Aging on Wednesday despite concerns from some Democrats.
The House approved the bill on the eve of crossover with a vote of 76-41, while identical legislation in the upper chamber, Senate Bill 737, won approval on a party-line vote the same day.
“We’ve debated this in multiple committees and debated it on the Senate floor and passed it through,” Gaston County Republican Sen. Brad Overcash, sponsor of SB737, told the Senate committee on Wednesday. “It directs and encourages the treasurer’s office to have the absolute best pecuniary return we can get for … our retirees.”
The committee approval followed favorable passage in the Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee on Tuesday, when Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican candidate for governor, officially endorsed the bill.
“As keeper of the public purse my duty is to manage our investments to ensure that the best interests of those that teach, protect and serve, as well as of our retirees, is always our focus,” Folwell said. “I appreciate the leadership and courage demonstrated by the bill’s sponsors and supporters. They have once again shown that their concern is always for the hard-working public servants who deserve to have their pension invested with returns in mind, not politics. There is no red or blue money at the treasurer’s office, only green.”
The environmental, social and governance initiatives, which screen investments based on how companies address climate change and other social issues, have drawn fierce backlash from conservatives who oppose the forced transition in energy sources and the social policies promoted.
Republicans contend the intent of HB750 and SB737 is to ensure hiring and financial decisions are in the best interests of taxpayers and pensioners, rather than unrelated factors. It ensures state agencies and political subdivisions base employment decisions and contracts on merit, instead of ideology.
"No state employee or business should be disqualified from a promotion or contract because they aren't committed to ESG and all the politics that come with it,” said Randolph County Republican Sen. David Craven, sponsor of SB737. “This bill will prevent the state from making ESG-driven business decisions, and instead have the focus be on merit and maximizing returns."
Folwell manages the ninth largest public pension in the country, valued at about $113.7 billion, on behalf of more than 1 million North Carolinians, and has consistently opposed what he describes as “the corrosive effect of ESG investing.”
He’s repeatedly criticized BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for leveraging the firm’s financial power to push “net zero” carbon goals that conflict with fiduciary responsibilities. North Carolina Retirement Systems invest about $14 billion through BlackRock in mostly passive funds and about $55 million in BlackRock stocks and bonds.
Democrats have pushed back on the move to block ESG investment policies, pointing to the state’s efforts to court the clean energy industry. They’ve also suggested a ban could restrict investments with geographic ties, or with companies that refuse to do business with Russia.
If approved, North Carolina would join at least six states that have signed into law similar bans on ESG factors this year: Florida, Montana, Arkansas, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Utah.
It’s unclear whether Gov. Roy Cooper would approve the North Carolina legislation. It runs counter to his campaign to court the green energy industry. Republican three-fifths supermajorities are in both chambers, the threshold for overriding a veto.