(The Center Square) – North Carolina senators introduced legislation Tuesday to restore master’s pay for certain educators that includes an appropriation to make it happen.
North Carolina largely eliminated teacher longevity pay in 2015, when the General Assembly raised salaries for the state’s educators. Senate Bill 202 would restore what’s described as the “M” salary schedule for teachers and instructional support personnel at the six-year degree or doctoral degree level if they meet specific criteria.
SB202 is sponsored by Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson.
The boost would apply to those “who … spend at least 70% of their work time in classroom instruction related to their graduate academic preparation in their field or subject area within their area of licensure,” SB202 reads.
The bill would require those teachers and instructional personnel to spend most of their remaining time on mentoring teachers, performing demonstration lessons, writing curricula or developing and leading staff develop programs for teachers. Evaluations would be required annually under the bill.
SB202 specifically states that unless teachers qualify based on the criteria, “teachers and instructional support personnel who earn an advanced degree in school administration shall not be paid on the ‘M’ salary schedule or receive a salary supplement for academic preparation.”
The bill would appropriate $6.8 million in recurring funds to the Department of Public Instruction for fiscal year 2023-24 to pay for the salary supplements.
The bill, which is backed by a bipartisan group of co-sponsors, would take effect on July 1 if approved, and would apply to the 2023-24 school year.
SB202 comes amid a years-long shift toward a more performance-based pay system for educators that most recently included recommendations from the state Board of Education to run a six-year pilot of its plan to reform licensure and teacher pay. That proposal was sent to the General Assembly last week.
Proponents of the plan contend it will help increase pay for teachers and ensure educators have a pathway to promotion outside of administration, while opponents have criticized the plan for failing to account for years of experience.
Senate Democrats have also proposed legislation to bring back master’s and longevity pay, though the legislation is expected to face stiff opposition from Republicans that have majorities in both chambers.
Democrats’ Senate Bill 184 would reinstate education-based salary supplements for teachers and support personnel as it was before repeal, funded by an $8 million appropriation from the General Fund.
Senate Bill 185 would restore longevity payments for teachers and instructional support personnel at the rate of 1.5% of base salary for 10 to 14 years of state service, 2.25% for 15 to 19 years, 3.25% for 20 to 24 years, and 4.5% for more than 25 years. It would come with a $140.3 million appropriation.
SB184 and SB185 were referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate, a place many minority party bills go to die. SB202 has not yet been assigned to a committee.