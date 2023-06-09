(The Center Square) – Inflation and the overall cost of living are the most important issues facing North Carolinians, an East Carolina University survey says.
The 44% of poll respondents made that choice ahead of the economy in general (11%), violent crime and public safety (9%), new state law on abortion (6%) and affordable health care (5%) and quality of K-12 public schools (5%). Notably down the list as compared to national headlines was racism (3%, ninth place), the federal budget deficit (2%, 10th), border security (2%, 12th), and the less than 1% each saying either the war in Ukraine, COVID-19 or gun control.
The ECU Center for Survey Research conducted the polling Friday and Saturday of last weekend in its Talk of the Town series. There were 405 respondents aged 18 or older, and the margin of error is plus/minus 5 percentage points.
“Back in 1992, James Carville famously said, ‘It’s the economy, stupid,’” said Dr. Peter Francia, director of the poll which predicted to the tenth of percentage points the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock. “Right now in 2023, it’s the economy again, but with inflation and cost of living increases dominating the concerns of North Carolinians across the state and party lines.”
Of the 44% choosing inflation and the overall cost of living, 48% identified as Republicans, 44% said they were independent of a political party, and 38% identified as Democrats.
Senior adults, those aged 65 and older, made up 8% of those saying the federal budget deficit was the most important issue; none under age 40 made it a choice.
Pollsters provided some of the comments received about the questions. One said, “My 2019 rent was $900. In 2023, it’s $1,900 for the same apartment. It’s hard to afford rent.”
Said another, “I moved here from up north because it was affordable. Now it’s not anymore.”