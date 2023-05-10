(The Center Square) – Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, who ran and failed to win a U.S. Senate seat in the 2022 midterms, will be a Republican candidate for North Carolina governor in 2024.
He's expected to formerly announce a campaign later this month, spokesman Tim Murtaugh of a firm consulting him said Tuesday in a release. It is likely to happen in Kernersville on May 20, Walker’s 54th birthday.
Walker’s 2022 campaign website aligns him with conservative values. Topics there he supports include government reform; tax reform; a balanced budget; school choice; a watchful eye on adversaries such as China; and protecting life. He is supportive of law enforcement, the Second Amendment and securing the country’s borders.
Agriculture, the state’s top industry, has his support, as does criminal justice reform and improved care and service to veterans.
Already in the Republican primary are Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, 54; and state Treasurer Dale Folwell, 64. Ironically, it was Walker as a distributor of a video that went viral in 2018 who helped launch Robinson – then a citizen appearing at a Greensboro City Council meeting – into the political spotlight.
In a Civitas Poll surveying the Republican primary and its potential candidates released May 2, Robinson netted 43% of the vote, Walker 9%, state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler 8%, and Folwell 4%. Troxler is not a candidate. Pollsters said 42% of women and 31% of men were undecided on a gubernatorial candidate.
The first candidate to declare was 56-year-old Josh Stein, the Democratic state attorney general. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat raised in Nash County, is constitutionally limited to two terms.
Since Daniel Lindsay Russell held the governor’s office from 1897-1901, North Carolinians have elected 23 Democrats. James Holshouser (1973-77), Jim Martin (1985-93) and Pat McCrory (2013-17) are the only exceptions to the trend.
Walker is an ordained Southern Baptist pastor. He served three consecutive terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, choosing not to run for reelection in 2020 so he could make a run at retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr’s seat in 2022. Ted Budd, backed by former President Donald Trump, emerged from the spring GOP primary with Walker and runner-up McCrory, eventually winning in November over Democrat Cheri Beasley.