(The Center Square) – Prices for regular unleaded gasoline are up nearly 10% for North Carolina motorists in the past month.
According to the American Automobile Association's website, Monday's average of $3.55 for a gallon of unleaded was 3% higher than $3.44 last week and up 9.9% over the $3.23 from mid-March.
The national average is $3.67.
At the pump, North Carolinians pay 40.5 cents per gallon toward the motor fuels and alternative fuels tax rate this calendar year. It was 38.5 cents per gallon in 2022.
Besides diesel, the leisure travel association reports other vehicle fuel prices are also on the rise.
Mid-grade gas averaged $3.90 on Monday afternoon, up from $3.80 last week and $3.59 a month ago.
Premium gas was at $4.25, up from $4.15 a week ago and $3.93 a month ago.
Diesel is down to $4.048 from the previous day but slightly up from a week ago's $4.04. A month ago, it was at $4.14.
All four prices are down from a year ago when they were on the way to June's all-time highs. A year ago Monday, regular was $3.83, mid-grade was $4.22, the premium was $4.58, and diesel was $4.94.
"When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump, and as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now," AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a Thursday release.
There are 21 counties with averages between $3.34 and $3.46, just two of which are on or east of Interstate 95 – Bladen at $3.34 and Robeson at $3.40. Seventeen counties are in the mountains or at their base in the foothills.
Sixteen counties from Greenville and Pitt County eastward and northeasterly to the coast are in the highest zone of $3.80 to $3.64.
Most major metro areas are in the $3.53 to $3.63 range.