(The Center Square) – Legislation to increase penalties for educators who sexually abuse students and administrators who fail to report is awaiting a hearing in the Senate Education Committee, one of the last scheduled stops before final approval.
House Bill 142 cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee late last month after gaining approval in the lower chamber with a unanimous vote of 112-0.
The momentum to take action comes as the state is monitoring 50 school personnel who are facing charges, under investigation, or have charges pending for sexual misconduct, according to Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt.
At a rate of about 20 teachers per year, Truitt argues lawmakers must do more to address educators who leverage their position to sexually abuse students, and the system that often allows them to resign and move on to avoid accountability.
“One violation is too many, and where there are gaps we need to close those gaps,” she told lawmakers.
The consequences of inaction, for both students and taxpayers, was made plain with a settlement agreement inked last week between the New Hanover County School Board and 14 families still struggling to put their lives back together.
“The $5.75 million agreement will end the litigation against the board for allegations arising out of Michael Kelly’s sexual misconduct,” the district and plaintiffs announced in a joint release on Friday. “Kelly was a chemistry teacher who taught at both Laney High School and Isaac Bear Early College High School in Wilmington.”
Kelly, a 26-year veteran teacher in the district, was sentenced to between 17 and a half years and 31 years, four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to 59 felony sex crimes in June 2019. The case involved numerous victims, including some who complained of abuse as early as 2003, with a pattern that started with explicit discussions and imagery, then evolved to recorded sexual rendezvous.
Victims alleged the culture at the schools protected Kelly for years before a parent’s report of inappropriate pictures between the teacher and her son led to his arrest in February 2018.
As part of the settlement, the district agreed to expand training for students, staff and administrators on recognizing and reporting sexual abuse. The district is also expected to produce a public report on efforts to improve Title IX compliance and its sexual abuse prevention policies and practices.
While the settlement dismisses the school board from the civil lawsuit, the victims’ case against Kelly continues. New Hanover County Schools, meanwhile, faces another civil lawsuit centered on Peter Frank, a former band teacher at Roland-Grise Middle School who was sentenced to at least 50 years in prison last year for dozens of sex crimes against students.
HB142 would increase the criminal penalties in similar cases for both educators who abuse students and administrators who neglect to report them.
The legislation would increase the penalty for a sexual act or indecent liberties against a student by any school personnel from a Class I to a Class G felony, which carries a prison term of up to two years, seven months. HB142 would further require administrators to report terminations or resignations to the State Board of Education within five days, or face a Class I felony, which comes with up to a year in prison.
Other elements of the bill would mandate age-appropriate videos for students in grades 6-12, and remove school personnel convicted of sex offenses against students from the state pension plan.