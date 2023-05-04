(The Center Square) – A 12-week abortion ban was among dozens of bills approved by North Carolina lawmakers on the eve of the General Assembly’s crossover deadline on Wednesday.
Bills that do not involve appropriations or revenue or are not part of a legislative study must pass either the House or the Senate by the deadline in order to be eligible to be passed in the remainder of the long session or in the 2024 short session.
The deadline motivated the House to take up 56 bills in a marathon voting session Wednesday that stretched late into the evening, concluding with a 71-46 House vote – all Republicans present for it, all Democrats present against it – on Senate Bill 20 to ban abortion in North Carolina after 12 weeks. The legislation includes exceptions for rape, incest or fetal abnormality, while retaining a current exception for danger to the life of the mother.
The vote followed extensive debate in a joint House and Senate rules committee Wednesday morning that included extensive public comment and review by lawmakers. There was considerable activity along Jones Street as well, with an abortion rights rally at nearby Bicentennial Plaza.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper promised to veto SB20 ahead of the vote Wednesday. Three-fifths majority in each chamber is required to override gubernatorial vetoes, a threshold Republicans have regained for the first time since the 2018 midterms.
Democrats raised numerous issues with the bill, known as the Care For Women, Children, and Families Act, from the pace of approvals through the General Assembly, to reporting requirements to the Department of Health and Human Services, to the impact on rural residents. Democrats also mounted a constitutional challenge to the bill that was recorded in the journal.
“To say this was a compromise bill is a misnomer and it’s misleading,” said House Minority Leader Robert Reives, D-Chatham. “This is not the way we should approach this. This is not how we should treat women in our state.”
Republicans say the “mainstream” approach to restricting abortion includes exceptions that consider a variety of traumatic experiences, while offering supports for families including paternity leave, foster care, increased access to birth control, and help for parents to complete community college.
“We spent a long time talking about this and we went with a mainstream approach to this issue,” said Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Surry. “Eighty-nine percent of the free world are in the same restrictions we will have here.”
Other approvals Wednesday included a 74-44 vote on House Bill 808 to prohibit gender transition surgeries for minors; a 75-42 vote on House Bill 618 to create a Charter School Review Board to take over approvals from the State Board of Education; and a 76-41 vote on House Bill 750 to ban environmental, social, and governance factors in state hiring, contracts and pension decisions.
In the upper chamber, Senate Bill 737 to address ESG factors also gained approval with a vote of 30-20, despite concerns from Democrats that the legislation could imperil the state’s forced transition to clean energy.
“Our state is making major plans for the future of our economy to be built on clean tech,” said Sen. Graig Meyer, D-Orange. “I think (SB737) is not wise if we really want to build our prosperity.”
In moves affecting high schools and athletics, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors was meeting separately in Chapel Hill and during the day became the 28th state to approve students to profit off their name, image and likeness.
School Athletic Transparency legislation, SB636, included an amendment removing the association from being in authority to grant that allowance and was approved in second reading 30-20 along party lines. The amendment included one across the aisle vote by Natalie Murdock, D-Durham.