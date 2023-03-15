(The Center Square) – Legislation to legalize sports betting in North Carolina could generate about $37 million a year in tax revenue, according to experts, a figure that could vary depending on several factors.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers filed House Bill 347 on Monday in the latest attempt to legalize online and in-person sports betting in North Carolina, following a narrowly defeated effort in the General Assembly last session. Previous estimates have put the state's take as low as $8 million and as high as $50 million.
The bill would tax profits from up to a dozen operators at 14%, and analysis from the Spectrum Gaming Group suggests it could generate about $37 million per year within three years after approval.
“We looked at how many professional teams were in the state, how many college teams, how avid the fan base, and looked at how many people in other states … have gambled,” Matt Roob, senior vice president of financial analysis at Spectrum Gaming, told The Center Square.
The analysis, which factored in per-capita disposable income in North Carolina and spending patterns in eight states with legalized sports betting, found the Old North state could generate about $263 million per year in revenue.
“You take 14% of that, that’s what we think this new bill would generate” for the state, Roob said. “Over the next three years, we would expect it to get to that number.”
The analysis considered patterns after legalization in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia.
“That’s about $37 million a year in state tax revenue based on 14% and the projected win of $263 million,” he said.
The projected revenues, however, are before any promotional credits included in the bill that allow operators to deduct the cost of promotions, up to a certain threshold. The projection also assumes HB347 is approved in its current form.
Jake Garza is managing editor at NCSharp.com, an affiliate site of the national PlayUSA gambling news organization. He noted that while HB347 is similar to last session’s legislation, lawmakers reworked the promotional credits at a lower rate, going from 4% of gross monthly revenue to a tiered system.
HB347 would allow promotional credits of up to 2.5% of gross revenue until Dec. 31, 2025, then reduce the rate to 2% until Dec. 31, 2026, when they would phase out entirely.
Other changes from last session’s legislation include an increase in funding from revenues for gambling addiction from $1 million to $2 million, and that this year’s legislation is included in one bill. The effort was split in two bills last session, with one falling a single vote shy of passage in the House of Representatives.
Negotiations among lawmakers last session also resulted in wagering on in-state college sports being stripped from the legislation, Garza noted.
“It is included in this year’s version of the bill,” he said. “That could be a contentious issue.”
Several lawmakers have told the media they believe new members elected to the General Assembly in November may tip the political balance in favor of legalization in 2023. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has also signaled his expectation lawmakers will approve the move.
Others, meanwhile, have advocated for a scaled-down version of last year’s bill that would limit betting to on-site locations for professional teams.
Sports betting is legal in North Carolina only at Native American casinos in western North Carolina, though proponents of legalization have pointed out many residents already illegally wager online. Opponents have argued that the move would fuel gambling addiction, leading to other crimes like theft and embezzlement.
Gov. Roy Cooper expressed support in February, telling reporters at a Carolina Hurricanes game, “I think it’s going to pass.”
“We’re working with trying to get good legislation that’s fair to the taxpayers but also recognizes something that’s going on anyway,” he said. “We might as well get benefit for our schools and our state out of it.”
Revenues from legalized sports gambling, which would also include on-site betting at professional sports venues, would go to fight gambling addiction, youth sports programs, college sports programs, and grants through the North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council.