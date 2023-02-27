(The Center Square) – Rising interest rates have cooled North Carolina’s red-hot real estate market in recent months, but low inventory will likely plateau prices before expected rate declines accelerate the market later this year.
A year ago, sellers could name their price as a rock-bottom Federal Reserve benchmark interest rate of .25% conspired with work from home policies from the pandemic that brought a flood of buyers to North Carolina’s real estate market.
The Fed has since increased rates seven times to a benchmark of 4.75% in February in an effort to halt raging inflation, which has led to a decline in sales and an increase in listings. Realtors in the state’s strongest markets, however, predict the reprieve will likely be short-lived, despite predictions of an economic downturn in 2023.
“What we’re seeing with the rise in mortgage interest rates is a lessening in demand,” said Mark Zimmerman, spokesman for NC Realtors. “Housing sales are declining, but they’re still pretty high compared to what they were a few years ago, pre-COVID.”
Data from the National Association of Realtors for January released this month shows listings were up from the previous month to 38,990, which represents a 2.2% increase over the year. In January 2020, there were 56,514.
And while sales declined by 34.1% in January to 8,150 statewide, the median sales price increased 1% to $278,622, which is nearly $100,000 higher than the $185,000 median price in 2020.
Bryan Selser, director of marketing at Caldwell Banker Advantage, a 600-agent firm covering the Triangle and Triad markets, said realtors are “hoping to have 2023 to be a little bit of a return to normalcy” following the bidding wars in 2022.
Average sales prices in the Triangle have declined 5.5% and prices are down 7% in the Triad since mid-year 2022, he said.
Large mortgage companies are expecting current mortgage rates of around 6% to remain stable through the first half of 2023, then possibly decline toward the end of the year, Selser said.
“The rate of sales is expected to increase throughout 2023,” he said, citing reports from the Mortgage Bankers Association and Fannie Mae.
Regardless, “we don’t believe it will be 2022” all over again, when out of state buyers drove up prices, Selser said.
“I think now there’s still some of that, but not what it was in 2022,” he said. “We’re still seeing multiple offers in high-demand areas of Raleigh.”
The drastic jump in housing prices over the last year, combined with a relatively low inventory of about 2.77 months in January, means affordability will remain an issue for many for the foreseeable future.
“It was just a big jump in a short amount of time,” he said. “It outpaced what the average salary increase in our area are.”
AnnMarie Janni, founder of Element Realty Group with nine agents in the Triangle, said many sellers who adjusted pricing with the recent slowdown are finding success, attracting buyers who tapped out of the market last year. The biggest issue, however, continues to be limited inventory, she said.
“Buyers are ready to buy, but there’s nothing to buy,” Janni said. “A lot of (new homes) won’t be ready until this summer.”
Both Selser and Janni noted many large companies like Apple, Fuji, Wolfspeed, Toyota and others are investing in North Carolina, creating thousands of higher-paying jobs that are expected to factor into the dynamic in the coming years.
“It’s just a little bit of a roller-coaster,” Janni said.
It’s a similar situation in other areas of the state, though figures vary.
In the three-county region of New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick in and around Wilmington, for example, new listings increased nearly 50% between December and January. Pending sales increased by about 47%, though when compared to a year ago sales are down 32% and supply is up 111%.
And even with higher mortgage rates, the three-county region sill experienced a 17% increase in median sales price last month compared to January 2022, going from $329,000 to $385,000.
“We are not seeing any depreciation as far as home prices, at least through the month of January. This remains a very positive sign for 2023,” Cape Fear Realtors President Steve Mitchell said in a February market analysis.
Mitchell also cited the lack of inventory for keeping the market strong, and expects 2023 “will be a mixed market."
“It will depend on what happens with inventory, interest rates, the Federal Reserve, and the bond market’s strength,” he said. “If the interest rates continue to hover around 6 to 7%, I think you will see slowing in the market versus the trends that we have enjoyed in the past; however, I do not look for it to be a significant downward curve – just a slowing down of the housing market.”
The normalization of North Carolina’s housing market is also mirrored somewhat in the rental market, where “prices have not gone down as much as home prices,” said Evan Wright, who operates Element Property Management with Janni.
Rental rates “have more leveled off and in some markets are still increasing, just not as fast” as last year, he said.
While rental prices jumped between 20% and 30% last year, Wright is advising owners to budget for a much more modest increase in 2023.
“For 2023 and beyond, I’d tell owners to expect a 3 to 5% increase over the next year,” he said. “I do believe the overall trends will be similar (to the real estate market). To me the stark difference is … I don’t see rental prices going down at all.”