(The Center Square) – State Sen. Gladys Robinson is sponsoring legislation to allow the city of Greensboro to install speed cameras in school zones, one of several bills introduced by Democrats on Wednesday.
The legislation, Senate Bill 219, would allow the city to implement a pilot program that would impose $250 fines for noncriminal speeding violations recorded by cameras in school zones. Robinson is from Guilford County.
SB219 would require cameras to record at least one photograph of speeding vehicles that captures the vehicle registration number and state, as well as the date, time, location, and recorded speed, to issue a violation to the vehicle’s registered owner.
The bill would allow the registered owner to submit an affidavit if they were not in control of the vehicle.
“If the registered owner fails to pay the civil penalty ($250) or fails to respond to the notice within 30 days of service of the notification of the violation, the owner waives the right to contest responsibility for the violation and is subject to an additional civil penalty of $125,” SB219 reads.
Violations would not result in points on the person’s driver’s license. The bill also provides for an appeal process.
Another bill proposed by Democrats on Wednesday is Senate Bill 225, to allow North Carolina cities or counties to enact rent control measures.
The bill, sponsored by Sens. Lisa Grafstein of Wake County and Julie Mayfield of Buncombe County, would delete state statute that currently prohibits a county or city from enacting, maintaining, or enforcing any ordinance or resolution that regulates the amount of rent charged for privately owned single and multi-family residential or commercial rental property.
SB225 would take effect when it becomes law.
Dozens of Democrats in both the Senate and House also introduced “Freedom to Vote” legislation to appropriate more than $18.9 million for each year of the 2023-25 biennium to the state Board of Elections “to secure election integrity, support county boards of elections, and improve voter services,” according to a bill summary.
The measure – Senate Bill 226 and identical House Bill 293 – would create a felony for threatening or attempting to threaten voters, challenging a person’s right to vote on fraudulent grounds, or engaging in groundless challenges of voters to prevent or delay an election. The bill would also impose felonies for employers who include candidate information in pay envelopes or imply their jobs are conditioned on voting a certain way.
The bills would impose a fine of up to $100,000 or five years in prison for anyone who intimidates an election worker or interferes with their official duties.
In addition, the bills would task the UNC School of Government with offering options and recommendations to create a nonpartisan redistricting process in a report to the General Assembly.
SB219, SB225, and SB226 were referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate, while HB293 was assigned the same committee in the House.