In this Aug. 13, 2013, photo, U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Third Class Anna Schnatzmeyer, left, and Master-at-Arms Third Class Danielle Hinchliff, both of Coastal Riverine Squadron 2, eat their Meals Ready to Eat as they participate in a U.S. Navy Riverine Crewman Course at the Center for Security Forces Learning Site at Camp Lejeune, N.C. They were among the first-time female participants have received this training as women begin to take on combat roles in the military.