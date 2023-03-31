(The Center Square) – Increasing fuel efficiencies and the government's heavy hand on transition to electric vehicles means states across the nation are searching for alternatives to the motor fuel tax that funds the bulk of transportation infrastructure.
In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to boost electric vehicle registrations to at least 1.25 million by 2030 brings added pressure to shift to a more sustainable funding source.
Lawmakers in the General Assembly will consider one option when the Senate Transportation Committee meets on Wednesday to vet Senate Bill 354, a bipartisan piece of legislation designed to raise revenues in a variety of ways.
The bill would increase an additional fee for electric vehicle registrations in North Carolina from what’s currently $140.25 to $180, in addition to any other required registration fees. SB354 would create a new $90 fee for plug-in hybrid vehicles, as well.
The legislation would further impose a new flat tax on transportation network companies of 50 cents for exclusive ride service and 25 cents for shared ride service for 2024, when the rate would increase by the same calculation used for the gas tax.
“Each quarter, the Secretary shall credit the net tax proceeds of the taxes collected under this Article, less the Department of Revenue’s allowance for administrative expenses, to the Highway Fund,” SB354 reads. “The Secretary may retain the Department’s cost of collection, not to exceed $425,000 a year, as reimbursement to the Department.”
North Carolina law defines a transportation network company as “any person that uses an online-enabled application or platform to connect passengers with (network) drivers who provide prearranged transportation services.”
For context on Cooper's goal, North Carolina would need to add more than 170,000 electric vehicle registrations per year over the next seven years to meet the 1.25 million registration goal. Last year's jump of 13,377 lifted the total to 38,374 on Dec. 31, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation data.
There are roughly 8 million gasoline and diesel vehicles registered for North Carolina’s roads.
SB354 would define exclusive ride services as “the transportation of one or more related passengers from the same origin to the same destination,” while shared ride service would be “the transportation of two or more unrelated passengers between different points of origin or destination.”
Other changes in the legislation would remove the vehicle purchase tax cap to simply tax at 3%, and modify of a cap on public-private partnerships for transportation projects. The latter would amend the law to allow both the Department of Transportation and the Turnpike Authority to enter into up to three agreements each, whereas currently the limit is three agreements total.
SB354 is sponsored by Republican Reps. Vickie Sawyer of Iredell County and Tom McInnis of Richmond County, and Democratic Rep. Mike Woodward of Durham County.
A 2021 report from the NC First Commission tasked with studying transportation funding recommended additional investment of at least $20 billion over the next decade to move the state’s infrastructure rating from “mediocre” to “good.”
The report cited numerous options for boosting funding, including hikes to the highway use tax or sales tax; higher Department of Motor Vehicle fees tied to inflation; a millage-based user fees; highway tolling; increased use of public-private partnerships; local sales taxes and impact fees; and state and local infrastructure banks to offer low interest loans for infrastructure improvements.
North Carolina’s gas tax, which increased by 2 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon in January, generates about $1.8 billion a year, with 75% going to the Highway fund, and 25% to the Highway Trust Fund. A federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon, along with a slightly higher diesel tax, also sends about $1 billion a year to North Carolina.