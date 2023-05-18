(The Center Square) – North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore is free to vote on gambling after a legislative ethics committee issued an opinion this week on his past work for the Catawba Nation.
The decision comes as the General Assembly is poised to approve legislation to legalize sports wagering in the Old North State that’s estimated to generate around $37 million in revenues per year through a 14% tax on operators.
The Cleveland County Republican recused himself from voting on gambling legislation last fall over his work as an attorney to help the tribe acquire land for a casino in Kings Mountain.
Moore noted at the time he was no longer working for the tribe and had no ownership interest in the casino, but opted to recuse to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.
The question before the General Assembly’s Legislative Ethics Committee: “Must a lawyer-legislator include a former gaming client in that legislator’s ongoing conflict of interest analysis with respect to prospective official or legislative action when legal representation for that gaming client has concluded, there is a formal written agreement terminating the attorney-client relationship, and all fees have been settled between the lawyer-litigator and the former gaming client?”
Committee co-chairmen Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, and Rep. Grey Mills, R-Iredell, issued an advisory opinion on Tuesday that answered “no.”
The decision allows Moore to vote on gaming legislation moving forward. Last year, the speaker’s recusal coincided with legislation to legalize sports wagering dying in the lower chamber by a single vote. He also recused himself when the House approved similar legislation in March with a vote of 64-45. House Bill 347 has been in the Senate rules committee since.
Senate President Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, recently told reporters he expects the upper chamber to take up the bill next week. HB347 sponsors contend the motivation is to capitalize on illegal sports betting that’s already occurring in North Carolina, though critics predict legalization will lead to a surge in gambling addiction, which research shows feeds bigger issues like embezzlement, substance abuse and suicides.
Both opposition and support to HB347 is bipartisan.
Berger, Moore and Cooper agree the legislation is likely to pass and become law this year, with the governor projecting $60 million in tax revenues for fiscal year 2024-25 in his proposed budget.
Analysis from the Spectrum Gaming Group that examined per-capita disposable income, spending patterns in eight states with legalized sports betting and other factors, estimates North Carolina could generate about $263 million per year for up to a dozen operators authorized by the bill.
Spectrum Gaming calculates potential tax revenues within three years at $37 million a year, based on the 14% tax rate on operators, before any promotional tax credits are applied.
Analysis from the Fiscal Research Division projects the tax will generate $2.9 million in revenues for the state in fiscal year 2023-24, before growing to $32 million by fiscal year 2025-26, and to $61.6 million by 2027-28. That estimate takes into account the promotional tax credits, and assumes operations would begin on Jan. 1.