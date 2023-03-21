Sherry Hammonds, center, of Lumberton, N.C., speaks as state Sens. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, right, and Ted Alexander, R-Cleveland, listen during a news conference at a Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Hammonds and Britt talked about legislation named for Hammonds' daughter, Kayla, that would in part allow victims of alleged domestic violence to testify remotely by video in criminal cases against defendants.