(The Center Square) – Domestic violence victims could get better protection, and prosecutors could get more tools, from legislation filed in both chambers of the General Assembly.
Kayla’s Act is named after 31-year-old Kayla Hammonds, who was stabbed to death at a grocery store in Lumberton in November. She was the mother of two. Family say she was terrified of the man now accused of killing her, and court records reflect a dangerous past for the suspect.
Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, convened a press conference on Tuesday to highlight Senate Bill 51.
“If this had been in place before (Hammonds’ death), she’d still be here with us,” Hammonds’ mother, Sherry Hammonds said. “If we could just help one other person, … it would be worth it.”
Hammonds’ former boyfriend, Desmond Sampson, 37, is accused of stabbing Hammonds multiple times at a Food Lion in Lumberton, despite Hammonds filing a protection order a month earlier that detailed a history of abuse and threats.
“After so much abuse that went on for so long, she was just terrified of him,” Sherry Hammonds said.
According to court records, multiple cases against Sampson for crimes involving Hammonds were dismissed because she failed to appear in court.
“Testifying in court can be a scary thing, especially for survivors,” Britt said. “What Kayla’s Act intends to do is deal with that situation and codifies what is a federal law now.”
SB51, and the identical House Bill 39, would allow for remote testimony of domestic violence victims in the same way children are accommodated in sexual abuse cases. It would also expand the statute of limitations for domestic violence crimes from two to 10 years, require courts to preserve witness testimony for future trials, and allow the use of prior statements from domestic violence victims in trials.
“It’s an important bill that needs to be passed as soon as possible,” said Robeson County District Attorney Matthew Scott. “The fear and intimidation is real. It impacts victims, especially in domestic violence cases, to an extreme degree. This piece of legislation helps us mitigate that.”
SB51 has the support of Sen. Buck Newton, R-Wilson, who co-chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee with Britt and Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke.
“I’ve seen these kinds of situations myself. It’s very hard for victims of domestic violence,” he told reporters Tuesday. “We want victims of domestic violence to seek help. We don’t want them to be afraid.
“No domestic violence survivor should have to go through that … trauma” of testifying before their accuser, he said. “This helps to mitigate the trauma and emotional distress.”
SB51 is sponsored by Britt, and Sens. David Craven of Randolph County, and Lisa Barnes of Nash County, along with a bipartisan slate of co-sponsors. The bill was in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, and will next head to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate.
HB39 is sponsored by Republican Reps. Jarrod Lowery of Robeson County, Brenden Jones of Columbus County, Charles Miller of Brunswick County, and Carson Smith of Onslow County. It also has numerous co-sponsors from both parties.
HB39 is currently in the House Judiciary 2 Committee.